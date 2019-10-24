Wilson graduates basic training

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — U.S. Air Force Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Ashtyn Wilson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Wilson is the son of Lindsay Lambert, Jason Frazier and Jeremy Wilson of Piqua.

He is a 2018 graduate of Piqua High School, Piqua.