Fall fun at Fulton Farms

Ellison Stump, 8, and her 10-year-old sister Evelline, of Vandalia, pose as their mom Svetlana, takes a photo recently at Fulton Farms near Troy. Fall activities, like hayrides, continue through this weekend from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Visit fultonfarms.com for more information.
