Halloween hits downtown

Sam Wildow | Miami Valley Today

Jackson Gray (front) is DJ Jackson with Brandi and Zac Gray (back right), all of Fletcher, at the 63rd annual Piqua Kiwanis Halloween Contest and Parade on Wednesday outside of the Piqua Public Library.

Sam Wildow | Miami Valley Today

Little superheroes start making their way downtown during the 63rd annual Piqua Kiwanis Halloween Contest and Parade on Wednesday.

Sam Wildow | Miami Valley Today

Kiwanis members continue judging constumes during the 63rd annual Piqua Kiwanis Halloween Contest and Parade on Wednesday outside of the Piqua Public Library.

Sam Wildow | Miami Valley Today

Raegan Ashton (left) and Tyler Ashton (right), each of Piqua, are Spider-Gwen and Spider-Man at the 63rd annual Piqua Kiwanis Halloween Contest Parade on Wednesday outside of the Piqua Public Library.