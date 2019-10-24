Halloween hits downtown

Sam Wildow | Miami Valley Today Jackson Gray (front) is DJ Jackson with Brandi and Zac Gray (back right), all of Fletcher, at the 63rd annual Piqua Kiwanis Halloween Contest and Parade on Wednesday outside of the Piqua Public Library.
Sam Wildow | Miami Valley Today Little superheroes start making their way downtown during the 63rd annual Piqua Kiwanis Halloween Contest and Parade on Wednesday.
Sam Wildow | Miami Valley Today Kiwanis members continue judging constumes during the 63rd annual Piqua Kiwanis Halloween Contest and Parade on Wednesday outside of the Piqua Public Library.
Sam Wildow | Miami Valley Today Raegan Ashton (left) and Tyler Ashton (right), each of Piqua, are Spider-Gwen and Spider-Man at the 63rd annual Piqua Kiwanis Halloween Contest Parade on Wednesday outside of the Piqua Public Library.
Sam Wildow | Miami Valley Today
Jackson Gray (front) is DJ Jackson with Brandi and Zac Gray (back right), all of Fletcher, at the 63rd annual Piqua Kiwanis Halloween Contest and Parade on Wednesday outside of the Piqua Public Library.
Sam Wildow | Miami Valley Today
Little superheroes start making their way downtown during the 63rd annual Piqua Kiwanis Halloween Contest and Parade on Wednesday.
Sam Wildow | Miami Valley Today
Kiwanis members continue judging constumes during the 63rd annual Piqua Kiwanis Halloween Contest and Parade on Wednesday outside of the Piqua Public Library.
Sam Wildow | Miami Valley Today
Raegan Ashton (left) and Tyler Ashton (right), each of Piqua, are Spider-Gwen and Spider-Man at the 63rd annual Piqua Kiwanis Halloween Contest Parade on Wednesday outside of the Piqua Public Library.
Sam Wildow | Miami Valley Today Jackson Gray (front) is DJ Jackson with Brandi and Zac Gray (back right), all of Fletcher, at the 63rd annual Piqua Kiwanis Halloween Contest and Parade on Wednesday outside of the Piqua Public Library.
Sam Wildow | Miami Valley Today Little superheroes start making their way downtown during the 63rd annual Piqua Kiwanis Halloween Contest and Parade on Wednesday.
Sam Wildow | Miami Valley Today Kiwanis members continue judging constumes during the 63rd annual Piqua Kiwanis Halloween Contest and Parade on Wednesday outside of the Piqua Public Library.
Sam Wildow | Miami Valley Today Raegan Ashton (left) and Tyler Ashton (right), each of Piqua, are Spider-Gwen and Spider-Man at the 63rd annual Piqua Kiwanis Halloween Contest Parade on Wednesday outside of the Piqua Public Library.