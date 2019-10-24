New library site plan reviewed

TROY — The Troy-Miami County Public Library presented its preliminary building plan to construct a new three-story, 39,000 square-foot library to the Troy Planning Commission for review on Wednesday.

The commission requested a preliminary plan for the site layout at a previous meeting.

According to the plan’s outline, the library would be constructed directly behind the current building. Shannon Brandon, planning and zoning staff member, said the design would allow the exisiting library to remain open as the new building was being built. The current building would then be razed and the West Main Street side of the site would be used as green space. The plan also includes the parking lot to be located where Brukner park used to be along Water Street.

Planning Commission Chairman Alan Kappers said when the exisiting library was built, it had a more modern design and asked what the design of the new building would be.

John Tatone, from LWC Inc., the library’s design firm, said the design would be more classic to blend in with the downtown historical district. Tatone said the site will have approximately 70 parking spaces, not including on-street parking. Brandon said the city has had discussions with the county about possibly using Hobart Government Center’s parking in the evenings.

Tatone said the site will have more green space in the front and set back from the current site from West Main Street. The iron fence would also be repurporsed to the new green space.

Representatives from the library’s board began discussions with the city’s park board and planning commissioner to begin the design phase of either an expansion or new library project last spring.

Planning Commission as well as the park board allowed the library to move forward with tentative agreements for the library’s new design to utilize Brukner Park with several contingencies including the Rotary Gazebo and other memorial features. City council will have the final decision to allow the library to use the park land for the library’s building project. The park is dedicated to the late Clayton Brukner, WACO founder and Rotarian. The Rotary Club recently invested $8,000 for maintenance of the Gazebo at the park.

In June, the library announced the board had hired LWC Inc. to create a master facilities plan. More meeting spaces, handicapped compliant features and more room for materials as well as additional features for children and adult programming would add to the library’s community space.

The discussion to expand the library centered around the nearly obsolete heating and cooling system with a replacement estimate of nearly $750,000 or more and would include loss of space for materials. The new equipment would take six months to replace with prevailing wages and would require duct work, piping and a new boiler system.

Previous reports state the current library building was designed to house a maximum of 92,000 items. It now has over 130,000 items. Programs have also expanded and doubled in attendance in the last decade, according to director Rachelle Miller.

In other park board news:

Commission members Jim McGarry and Patrick Titterington were not present.

The commission welcomed Sandra Ehrlich as a new member. She was appointed by Mayor Michael Beamish. Dee Mahan resigned from the commission at the September meeting.

The commission reviewed the 2020 Troy Beautification Committee’s budget for plantings in and around the downtown Troy area.

The budget details include: $10,000 for Interstate 75 and State Route 41, Cloverleaf Group to replace mulch and plantings; $8,686.80 for levee beds; $6,488.50 for city beds; $8,753 for the Public Square fountain bed; $6,005 for plants for the hanging baskets; $3,022 for downtown urns including Prouty Plaza and City Hall; and $1,500 for park plantings. The budget included various quotes for materials from landscape vendors in Miami County.

The committee’s “winter” budget includes: $8,000 for lights, wreaths, swags, and holiday lights; $5,000 to replace old lights with LED lights; $4,000 to put up and take down lights on levee trees; $1,000 for materials and supplies to satisfy requirements for Troy to be a “Tree City;” Arbor Day plaques, books and Green Thumb and Merit awards.

The commission approved the following applications:

• 105 S. Market S. for a new wall sign for Reading for Change.

• 221 S. Market St. for a window sign and to reface an existing wall sign for Meraki: A Salon and Spa.

TMCPL seeks to build new 3-story library