Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: Officer responded to a call referencing a dog jumping a fence and being aggressive toward a passerby at approximately 10 a.m. on Oct. 21 on the 800 block of Park Avenue.

UNLAWFUL SEXUAL CONDUCT: Allegations of sexual misconduct were reported to guidance staff at school at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Oct. 21. Gaven M. Davis, 18, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree felony unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in connection with this incident.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: A hit skip accident was reported at 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 21 on the 100 block of East Main Street.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: There was a report of a large group of juveniles fighting at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Oct. 21 at Mote Park on Gordon Street.

THEFT: Clean and Fresh Laundry on Lincoln Street reported machines were broken into sometime between 5:20 p.m. and 7:20 p.m. on Oct. 21.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: A caller advised someone threw a rock at their house at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 22 on the 200 block of East Greene Street. The suspect was located in the area and warned for telephone harassment and issued a traffic citation.

TRESPASSING: Female requested a male subject be warned with trespassing at 6:45 a.m. on Oct. 22 on the 700 block of North Downing Street. Male was warned for trespassing and given a ride to a local business.

FRAUD: A male contacted the victim stating he was Apple support on Oct. 22. Male stated he needed gift cards to get the “bugs” out of her iPad. Victim purchased $600 in gift cards and gave the male the numbers.

SUSPICIOUS: Officers responded to the report of a suspicious male in a neighborhood at 10:35 a.m. on Oct. 22 on Cedarbrook Drive. The male was located and warned for disorderly conduct and trespassing.

An anonymous caller reported hearing three gun shots in the area of Fountain Park on Forest Avenue at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 22. Officers checked the area, but nothing suspicious was located.

DOMESTIC AND OVI: There was a domestic complaint at approximately 3 p.m. on Oct. 22 in the area of South Main Street and Clark Avenue. Male left in a vehicle prior to officer arrival. He was located and found to be intoxicated. He was arrested and incarcerated. Rafael P. Aguirre, 31, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence and first-degree misdemeanor OVI in connection with this incident.

RAPE: Police responded to an assault complaint at 11 p.m. on Oct. 22 on Garnsey Street. Female advised she was raped by an unknown male.