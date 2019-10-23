Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Oct. 18

PROPERTY DAMAGE: A resident in the 9000 block of Wildcat Road, Bethel Twp., reported damaged property.

BURGLARY: Power tools were reported stolen from a resident in the 4000 block of Piqua-Troy Road, Staunton Twp.

BUS ISSUE: Angela Gambill, 41, of Bradford, was cited for failing to stop for a school bus in the 25000 block of State Route 718, Concord Twp.

Oct. 19

SCAM: A deputy spoke with at complainant in Washington Twp. The complainant advised receiving a suspicious check in the mail related to signing up for becoming a secret shopper. After further speaking with the complainant, it was determined to be a scam and the complainant was advised not to cash the check. The complainant was advised the incident would be documented, and given additional tools to possibly combat scams in the future.

THEFT: A resident in the 3000 block of Burton Road, Casstown, reported a shed was broken into overnight. A snowblower and some hand tools were missing.

SCAM: A male subject came into the Miami County Sheriff’s Office to pay a fee to prevent a warrant. During the investigation, the deputy discovered the male does not have warrant and this incident is a scam.

ASSAULT: A deputy was dispatched to the Miami County Incarceration Facility for an assault complaint. The deputy was advised by corrections staff there were two separate assaults over one incident. All four individuals involved were charged with assault.

Oct. 20

POSSESSION: A traffic stop was conducted at South State Route 202 and Studebaker Road in Bethel Township. After conducting the traffic stop, Anthony Ogden, 30, of Huber Heights, was cited for speed and possession of marijuana. The operator was cited and released without further incident.

GUN FOUND: A deputy was dispatched to the intersection of Rangeline Road at Frederick-Garland Road on a found property complaint. A .22 caliber rifle was found in a ditch.

LITTERING: A deputy responded to the 4000 block of Scarff Road, Bethel Twp., for a littering complaint.

DAMAGE: A deputy was dispatched to the AB Graham Center in the 8000 block of State Route 36, Brown Twp., for a criminal damage complaint. Charges are pending.

Oct. 21

THEFT: A resident in the 2600 block of West Kessler-Cowlesville Road, Monroe Twp., reported a trailer had been stolen from the property.

THEFT: A resident in the 9700 block of State Route 55, Union Twp., reported an external air conditioner was stolen from the residence.

DISORDERLY: A deputy responded to the Miami County Incarceration Facility for an assault between two female inmates. Both were charged with disorderly conduct.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: Deputies responded to the 2300 block of Farrington Road, Piqua, on an animal complaint. The homeowner showed officers where shelter, food and water was provided for the animals.