Two vie for 2nd Ward seat

TROY — Residents in the 2nd Ward in Troy will have two candidates to chose from to represent the northeast area of the city of Troy on council. Incumbent John Terwilliger is running against Cynthia Schaefer for the seat.

For a complete ward map, visit www.troyohio.gov.

John Terwilliger

Address: 1145 Cloverdale Drive, Troy

Family information (children and grandchildren): Wife, Chris; sons Matt and Luke; daughter-in-law Meghan; and grandson Micah

Occupation: Teacher, retired

Previous political experience: Councilman at-large, one term; Councilman 2nd Ward, one term

Qualifications: Four years of council experience, community involvement, graduate of Leadership Troy, chairman of utilities committee, chairman of Troy Athletics Hall of Fame. Leadership within teachers committees and Troy youth organizations. YMCA leadership groups.

Reason for seeking office: Having gained experience in council methods and it’s workings. I feel I can contribute on a more effective level. We as a community have so many great assets yet such a powerful future. I want to be part of that future and the development of Troy.

Goals for office if elected: To see Troy’s growth on the northside be balanced. Improve the shopping experience, have safe and improved infrastructure. For the city, we would like to see a continued growth and occupancy downtown. A continued review of parking. Retain our economic base while always looking for new opportunities.

What do you see as the greatest need to be addressed in the position you seek: For the city, economic balance, a solid downtown and safe roads. On the north, we need Sherwood healthy with a grocery store. Solid, safe infrastructure on the developing north.

Cynthia (Cindy) Schaefer

Address: 24. N. Short St., Troy

Family information (children and grandchildren): One daughter, three adult grandsons

Occupation: Retired – Aerospace and private sector

Previous political experience: Miami County Democratic Party

Qualifications: I believe in “Scarlet and Gray.” I was born and raised in Troy. I am a people person. I solve challenges with common sense. Career experiences in aerospace and private sector. Miami University graduate, majored in economic development, marketing, and environmental sciences. Enrich professional work ethics of leadership, collaboration and directive diversities. To be a team player, one must be in sync with the mission of the objective.

Volunteering is my passion. I am honored to serve on the board of trustees and capital fundraiser and co-chair for the new Miami Valley Veterans Museum; appointed to the Columbus Dispatch Editor’s Advisory Board; and a member of the Miami County Food Insecurity Committee.

Reason for seeking office: I believe my commitment is to serve, to inform, and to listen to 2nd Ward citizens unconditionally. Personally be accountable and available when an issue arises. I believe too many issues have occurred in the 2nd Ward without personal representation. Example: bike and parking issues.

Goals for office if elected: I believe to better serve grandparents and seniors, combine their pool passes into one fair admission pass of $45. To relieve 2nd Ward’s “food desert” and encourage a co-operative member-owned grocery to serve citizens to be located in Sherwood Shopping Center. Add “Downtown Thursdays” to expand cultural events with option of a Blue Plate Special sponsored by the restaurant scene. Construct a walk/bike bridge over the river to connect County Road 25-A to Duke Park. The miniature golf proposed in Duke Park would be better suited at Miami Shores. For all ages, three amenities under one umbrella. Spruce up Duke Park.

What do you see as the greatest need to be addressed in the position you seek: I believe we need to search diligently to acquire and expedite land to replace our aging schools. Curb future electricity high costs to citizen and in vest in solar or wind farms. Mandate recycling to include all rental properties and businesses. Recruit living wage jobs, provide affordable housing; and expand public transportation to meet future demands. Continue to build a legacy for the future Troy generations with guarding our past.

Further, I believe downtown parking garage will not be an amenity for Troy citizen’s tax dollars nor taking out the dam nor a permanent stage on Prouty Plaza. I believe Treasure Island and its amenities would be at a loss after investing millions of dollars at the park because it poses a safety risk for children who would be tempted to enter the river without knowing how to swim. It happened when the Adams Street Bridge was building built, causing low water. I know, because I called 911 for help.

It would be an honor to serve you and your family.

Schaefer https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/10/web1_Cynthia-Schaefer-headshot-1-.jpg Schaefer Terwilliger https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/10/web1_John-Terwilliger.jpg Terwilliger https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/10/web1_Electionlogo_Vertical-4.jpg