Council OKs grant, annexation

TROY — Troy City Council approved a resolution 8-1 for a $150,000 federal grant application for the Coleman Building located at 1-3 E. Main St. on Monday.

Troy Community Works will request the $150,000 grant application from the Ohio Development Services Agency for Community Development Block Grants’ (CDBG) “Target of Opportunity Grant” for the building it currently owns. The grant would be filed with the Ohio Development Services Agency and would be considered a “last dollar” CDBG grant and can only be used once. The funds are CDBG grant dollars and not from the city’s general fund.

Council member at-large Bill Lutz voted no for the grant.

Prior to the vote, Lutz asked when the application was due to the state. Troy Development Department Director Gregg Harris explained that the grant is in an open cycle grant and could take a year to be awarded.

President Marty Baker asked why the need for an emergency designation. Harris said the grant was needed to help secure financing from a bank. Harris later said all the funding had to be disclosed before bank financing could be secured.

Troy Community Works board member Christy Shell told council the organization had been pre-approved for the grant before, but it had expired. Shell said the organization was counting on the grant being awarded as part of its funding.

Kent Frauenberger, TCW’s treasurer, thanked council for its support prior to the vote. Frauenberger later said he’d be glad to answer any questions regarding the Coleman Building renovation project. He said the board has reviewed architectural drawings and received bids for the reconstruction and remodeling of the building and now is working on financing. Frauenberger said the whole project, including the purchase of the building, is $2.6 million. The project includes a remodel of eight apartments, first floor businesses and adding an elevator. He said the project is unique including replacing all the building’s windows, but must meet historic guidelines as well as modern standards.

During resident comments, Lester Conard said it seemed as council asked more questions surrounding the grant process after it voted and approved the resolution 8-1.

“It dumbfounds me that you came up with a whole bunch of questions, but you OK’d it … is this the way Troy does things? It seems like it. It’s sad you know,” Conard said.

Council also approved an annexation request. The request was filed by Gregory and Julie Heilers. The property is located on Washington Road. The first reading of resolutions regarding the proposed annexation include the statement of municipal services to be provided to the area proposed for annexation, statement of buffering related to incompatible uses and acceptance. The city is required to provide the county a filing of the annexation within 20 days. The filing was held Oct. 10. The annexation will be designated as an emergency.

Council also approved a Surface Transportation grant application from the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission for the East Main Street Project Phase 1 for reconstruction. According to the committee report, the city would pay “no greater than 25 percent of the Phase 1 project costs.” The scope of the project would be from Mulberry Street through the intersection of Frank Street. The funding would not be available until 2025. The second phase of the resurfacing project would be from Frank Street to Broadford bridge.

Mayor Michael Beamish thanked the city’s beautification committee and the Mercer Group for its spring and summer display of flowers and greenery.

President Baker thanked retired Capt. Joe Long for his 33 years of service to the city.

Council member Bill Twiss thanked the Troy Fire Department for their community events for children which emphasized safety.