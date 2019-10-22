TMCS receives donation for programs

TIPP CITY — Kathy Taylor, executive director and Katie Sonnanstine, program coordinator of Tipp Monroe Community Services, received a check for $1,000 on Oct. 16 from the Tippecanoe Masonic Lodge No. 174. The donation was presented by Tom Bashore. These funds will go toward the social service programs provided for the residents of Tipp City and Monroe Township.

The TMCS Social Service Programs are solely funded through Tipp Foundation, United Way, Thrivent, area churches, businesses, clubs/organizations and individuals. The following programs are now offered:

• Community Outreach Program is designed to assist area families with everyday emergencies.

• Community Relief Program provides emergency funds to assist area families (Tipp City, Monroe Township and Bethel Township residents ONLY), one time during a 12 month period with rent, prescriptions or utilities.

• Diaper and Formula Fund is an emergency fund to assist area families with small children (Tipp City and Monroe Township residents ONLY), one time during a 12 month period with diapers and/or formula.

• Emergency Dental Program provides emergency dental assistance one time during a 12-month period.

• Eyeglass Program assists individuals (Tipp City and Monroe Township residents only, one time during a 12-month period with eye examinations and every two years for new glasses (not to exceed $130 per family).

• Good Samaritan Fund helps transients once within a 12 month period with a one night stay at a local hotel, one meal per family member and/or $20 in gasoline. When an individual needs assistance through this program, they are sent to the Tipp City Police Department. The Police Department will do the necessary paperwork before issuing any vouchers. We also help Tipp City and Monroe Township residents with gasoline, once within a 12 month period, in the amount of $20. The participant must have a valid driver’s licenses and proof of insurance before receiving a gasoline card.

• Holiday Giving Program provides Christmas gifts to children of families in need in Tipp City and Monroe Township. This program also gives local businesses, organizations and individuals the opportunity to help a family.

• Loan Instrument Program provides musical instruments to Tipp City/Monroe Township children who otherwise would not be able to participate in the school band. We also provide the necessary music books, cleaning supplies and music stand that each child requires.

• Lunch On Us serves free lunch to children during the summer months at one main location and four stops in our community.

• Mobile Meals Program provides one hot meal a day to home bound senior citizens (60 & older) or disabled residents. The individuals must live in Tipp City or Monroe Township to receive help.

• School Supplies Fund provides book bags, calculators and basic supplies to school aged children.

If you are interested in making a donation or need assistance, contact Tipp Monroe Community Services at (937) 667-8631.