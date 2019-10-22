D.A.R.E. receives donation

TIPP CITY — Sandy Adkins from the Tipp City American Legion recently presented a donation to Tipp City Police Officer Dan Rittenhouse and Tipp-Monroe Community Services Director Kathy Taylor. The legion’s donation will help support the educational D.A.R.E. program sponsored by The Tipp City Police Department.

Officer Rittenhouse is a certified D.A.R.E. instructor who presents the D.A.R.E. curriculum to all fifth graders in the Tipp City school district. This is accomplished by leading them through a series of classroom lessons that teaches them how to resist peer pressure and live productive drug and violence-free lives