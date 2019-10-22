Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

TRESPASSING: Officers responded to the report of a male sleeping on a front porch at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 18 on the 100 block of Staunton Street. The male was trespassed from the residence.

THEFT: There was a report of stolen construction equipment that went missing sometime between 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 17 and 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 18 on the 800 block of West Ash Street.

There was a theft reported at Subway on Ash Street at 11:40 a.m. on Oct. 18. Logan McFadden, 24, of Middletown, was charged with theft in connection with this incident.

A wallet was reported stolen at 2:40 p.m. on Oct. 18 from an unlocked vehicle.

ILLEGAL DUMPING: A complainant reported people dumping trash beside his bins at 2 p.m. on Oct. 18 on the 500 block of Boone Street.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Officers responded to the report of a disorderly male, possibly on drugs, banging his head into a metal fence at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 on the 200 block of East Main Street. The male was charged with disorderly conduct and transported to the hospital by the Piqua Fire Department. Donald L. Purk, II, 41, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

Caller advised an unknown male was banging on her door and screaming at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 19 on the 800 block of Washington Avenue. Officers located the male, who was later arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Fredrick L. Whitson, 24, of Troy, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

MENACING: A complainant reported a subject tried to run her over while she was walking to a friend’s house and then another female in the same vehicle threatened her right afterwards at approximately 3 p.m. on Oct. 18 on the 400 block of Wood Street.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A sliding glass door pane was broken by a rock thrown by a juvenile who is believed to live in the area at approximately 4 p.m. on Oct. 18 on the 500 block of North Sunset Drive. Investigation is pending.

An officer responded to the report of a criminal damage complaint for a car window that had been broken out in what appeared to be an attempted theft on the 1000 block of Washington Avenue, occurring sometime between 10 p.m. on Oct. 18 and 10 a.m. on Oct. 19. No property was taken.

OVI: Male was seen driving without headlights on at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 on the 400 block of North Main Street. Male was stopped and found to be OVI. Male would not cooperate with getting someone to pick him up, so he was incarcerated. Ronald Tripp, 57, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI, first-degree misdemeanor OVI refusal with prior conviction, and first-degree misdemeanor driving under suspension OVI.

WARRANT: Lea A. Dillon, 22, of Troy, was picked up on Oct. 19 for warrants for first-degree misdemeanor OVI and traffic-related charges.

UNRULY JUVENILE: A juvenile was using a lighter to catch leaves on fire at approximately 7 p.m. on Oct. 19 at the skate park on South Street. Officer had the juvenile return home and spoke with a parent.

ACCIDENT: A non-injury traffic accident was reported at 12:35 p.m. on Oct. 20 in the area of Weber and Miami streets.

There was a report of a traffic accident at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Oct. 20 in the area of North Street and North Main Street. The at-fault driver admitted he drove through a red light, causing a traffic accident. The at-fault driver was cited for a suspended license and running a red light.

SUSPICIOUS: Caller advised he heard several gunshots at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Oct. 20 on the 1100 block of Maplewood Drive. Officers did not observe any loud noises in the area and were unable to locate the source of the noises.