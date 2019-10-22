Calling Around Covington: Covington Christian Church offering up tasty treats

There is an event taking place tonight, Tuesday, Oct. 22, so let me get right to it. At 6:30 p.m. this evening, the J.R. Clarke Public Library will be presenting local author, Rita Arnold, and her “haunting” presentation of stories from the books she has written about Darke County, Ohio. Arnold, whose family settled in Darke County around 1800, still lives there with her husband, Michael. Her book collection is entitled, “Ghosts of Darke County,” and contains five volumes. She has also written two other supernatural books. Rita will be telling mesmerizing stories of hauntings and legends of unusual events at the Library this evening. Darke County has a rich history of these tales, and her stories might make you smile, give you pause, or make you wonder just what is happening! Come to J.R. Clarke for a fun-filled evening. Light refreshments will be served. It’s not too late, so contact the library at 473-2226 to sign-up for the event. The stories are age-appropriate for middle schoolers through adults of any age.

On the second and fourth Tuesday of each month from 12:30-2:30 p.m., including today, J.R. Clarke will present their STEAMers program for homeschoolers in the instruction of Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Math. Retired Covington educator and Miami County Park District instructor Laurie Deubner will be heading up this program and assisted by James Courts, who has an engineering degree and is a STEAM aficionado. There will be a lot of fun, learning, excitement and discovery. Please sign-up your child, so that appropriate materials can be ordered by contacting the library at 473-2226.

The annual Bucc Boosters Bowling fundraiser is again coming up on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Troy Bowling Center on McKaig Avenue in Troy. The event raises funds for the Bucc Boosters, in support of Covington High School student-athletes and the CHS athletic programs. The cost is $30 for couples to bowl, or $15 for an individual. Your cost includes three games of bowling and shoe rental. The registration cut-off date is next Tuesday, Oct. 29, so please get registered now. Payment needs to be made at the time of registration, and checks can be made payable to the Bucc Boosters. Get in touch with the chairman of this event, Glen Hollopeter at 216-2255, or mail your names and registration fee to the Bucc Boosters at P.O. Box 231, Covington, OH 45318. Or call Glen and he’ll be glad to pick it up.

This event is always a fun night for those who participate. There will be a 50/50 drawing, a live and silent auction, pull tabs, and other prizes. The bowling alley has big-screen TVs to watch the college football action, as well as pizza, liquid refreshments, and other foods available for purchase. This is a good fundraiser for the Bucc Boosters in support of our athletes, so please come out and have a good time while raising money. The event is limited to the first 90 bowlers, or 45 couples, so please get in touch with Glen now to reserve your spot.

Saturday, Nov. 2, the Covington Presbyterian Church, corner of Wright and Pearl streets, will host their annual church bazaar and bake sale. It runs from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the church basement, which is handicapped accessible via the elevator on Pearl Street. As always, many handmade and homemade items will be for sale. The popular Cook’s Corner is again available this year with delicious soups, sandwiches, and other delicious goodies available to dine-in or carryout. Take it from your columnist, a delicious soup from CPC hits the spot during those cold winter evenings. Purchase now, pop them in the freezer, and reheat for a quick warm meal this winter. I may have done this a time or two last year. Back again is a cookie walk with varieties of homemade cookies for sale. A person takes a container and walks along the row of cookies on the countertop, filling said container with a multitude assortment of treats. Skip your Christmas baking and do it this way. Stop over next Saturday and support the bazaar for some early Christmas shopping.

And please mark two events on your calendar, both of which will be expanded upon in my next column. The annual Christmas bazaar at St. Teresa Catholic Church will be on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Vendors are still being sought for the bazaar, so contact Marty Speer at 473-5255 if interested. And the Covington Church of the Brethren’s Chicken and Noodles and Apple Dumpling dinner fundraiser will be also held that Saturday, Nov. 9, from 11 a.m. until sold out. Look for more information on both in my next column.

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/10/web1_Moore-Alex-1.jpg

Alex Moore Contributing Columnist

Got Covington news? Contact columnist Alex Moore by calling (937) 418-8884 or emailing callingaroundcovington@gmail.com.

Got Covington news? Contact columnist Alex Moore by calling (937) 418-8884 or emailing callingaroundcovington@gmail.com.