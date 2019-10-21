FOR THE RECORD

West Milton Rotary will again be sponsoring the downtown Halloween Party and Parade for Union Township children and families. This started out some 30 years ago with the Sarvers holding it in front of their funeral home. Since then it has been in a couple of locations with various sponsors pitching in. Now the Rotary invests around $2,000 each year to keep it going. This year it will be held on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 4:30-6 p.m. so the kids can take part and still go begging. Downtown State Route 48 will be closed off. A few benches will be in place for spectators, who are welcome to bring their chairs. Downtown businesses provide popcorn, candy and cider. Rotary buys and prepares 600 hot dogs. The M-U Pep Band plays for a half hour. The highlight is the parade of those in costume. Local teachers are the judges and prizes are awarded. This is a great community event enjoyed by all ages.

Happenings at Hoffman United Methodist Church — Grandma’s Kitchen every Wednesday 5-6:15 p.m.; Election Day Pot Pie Supper Nov. 5 from 4-7 p.m.; Veterans of Union Township program on Nov. 9 at 2 p.m.; and their annual Craft Show/Hoffman Cafe on Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For details, call the church office at 698-4401.

Milton-Union Bulldog Bags — A group meets every Thursday morning in the elementary building to organize the food distribution tables. Various high or middle school classes come in and systematically fill up to 280 bags each week. The bags are distributed to elementary classes and the teachers anonymously distribute them to qualified students. This program is available due to donations of food and finances from various organizations and individuals. For more information, call Becky at the Hoffman office at 698-6511.

A person in my Sunday school class shared an incident. She was cruising on her electric scooter getting acquainted with her extended neighborhood when her scooter got stuck on a curb. When she got off to move it she fell into the gutter. She was not able to get up, or reach her phone. A lady driving by stopped to help and a gentleman who just happened to be looking out his window came right out to help. Between the two of them they were able to get her up and get her scooter back on the sidewalk. Just one of the benefits of living in a small town where folks watch out for each other.

If you have any news you would like to share through this column, please call me at 698-6798 or email me at wsspitler@juno.com. I would be happy to list your town, school, church, family or organization’s news.

By Susie Spitler

Got Union Township area news to add to this column? Contact columnist Susie Spitler at 698-6798 or e-mail her at wsspitler@juno.com

Got Union Township area news to add to this column? Contact columnist Susie Spitler at 698-6798 or e-mail her at wsspitler@juno.com