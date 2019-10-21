Bradford-UVCC FFA attends camp

BRADFORD — Bradford-UVCC FFA members recently attended Greenhand Camp. This camp is for freshman or sophomore students who are participating in their first year of Agricultural Education.

It’s a three-day camp that focuses on team building, goal setting, introducing FFA, and many recreational opportunities as well. FFA students gain leadership skills, learn to work as a team, and make new friends and connections at this camp.

There are activities such as canoeing, kayaking, and paddle boarding as well as a shooting range for rifles and shotguns and even archery.

A group of Bradford-UVCC FFA members attend this camp and came back with strong ideals and advice on how to increase the productivity of the chapter, according to Bradford High School Agricultural Education Instructor and FFA Advisor Nic Baumer.

“Not only this, but they had a more positive view on the agriculture community and how it can influence our world,” Baumer said. “They met many new people from around the state of Ohio and made plenty of friends. This group that attended will for sure help lead our chapter forward through the years to come and will encourage others to join them as well.”

Those members who attended were Brenden Baker, Chase Ashby, Jayden Dues, Parker Davidson, Oakley Brubaker, Dalten Skinner, Courtney, Riffell, Molly Clark and Tasya Felver.