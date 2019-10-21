Foodtown’s future still uknown

By Matt Clevenger

For Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY — A potential buyer from Columbus is still looking at the former Tipp City Foodtown, although the store’s current owner says recent media reports have exaggerated how close the two parties are to actually making a deal.

“I’ve heard stuff on the radio that isn’t true,” store owner Jim Davis said. “I do not have a deal to sell the store. There are some guys from Columbus looking at it, but at this point in time there’s no deal.”

“I think they’re seriously looking at it,” Davis said, although he could not reveal the potential buyer’s name.

The only full-service grocery in Tipp City, Foodtown employed approximately 40 people until the store’s unexpected closing earlier this month. Davis, who also owns grocery stores in Trotwood, Dayton and Sidney, has said that if no one buys the Tipp City store, some employees would receive transfers while others could be laid-off.

Davis said he hopes to know more about the Tipp City location’s future sometime in the next week or so. The Trotwood Foodtown has also closed, but no one has expressed interest in purchasing that store yet.

“Nothing at all there,” Davis said.

Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today