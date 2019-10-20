Child shot with pellet rifle

PIQUA — Tensions ran high as Miami County 911 dispatchers received a call that a six-year-old child had been shot in the chest.

Units from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Piqua Police Department, along with Piqua Fire Department medics rushed to the Paris Courts Trailer Park on County Road 25-A shortly after 8 p.m. Initially, the caller apparently reported to dispatchers that the child had been shot in the chest with a shotgun. CareFlight was put on standby.

Units arrived at the scene to find that the child had been shot with a CO2-powered pellet rifle. The wound was termed as “a flesh wound”.

Miami County deputies said that two children were apparently playing with the loaded pellet rifle when it discharged, striking one of the youths in the chest.There were adults at the trailer residence at the time that the shooting happened.

Deputies will refer the case to the Miami County Prosecutors Office to determine is any charges will be filed in the case.

Officers on the scene emphasized the importance of keeping weapons, even pellet guns, out of the hands of young children. Additionally, anyone owning a firearm, again, including pellet guns, should insure that the weapon is not loaded, before anyone handles the weapon.

Piqua medics attend to a six-year-old child who was shot in the chest with a CO2 powered pellet rifle on Sunday evening. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/10/web1_102019_mcso_kidshot-2.jpg Piqua medics attend to a six-year-old child who was shot in the chest with a CO2 powered pellet rifle on Sunday evening. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today