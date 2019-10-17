Chapter corn contest held

CASSTOWN — Recently, members from the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter were challenged to participate in the annual Chapter Corn Contest.

The rules of the contest were to bring in one ear of corn and earn a prize. Overall winners were presented an FFA t-shirt from the FFA Chapter.

A winner is chosen based on the predicted yield of the corn. The grand prize winner was determined by the highest yield estimate, based on plant population per acre. Agriculture Education students in classes took time in class to figure the predicted yield of corn ears as part of their continuing education of agronomy.

The overall winner was Paige Pence. Her corn was predicted to yield 339.2 bushels to the acre with a 35,500 seed population per acre. Her corn was a DeKalb product.

Second place went to Emma Sutherly, who presented an ear of corn that is predicted to produce 332.4 bushels per acre with a 34,000 seed population per acre. Hers was an AgriGold product.

Third place went to Samuel Sutherly with an ear of corn predicted to yield 309.8 bushels to the acre with a 34,000 seed population per acre. His was an AgriGold product.

Fourth place went to Adam Bensman with a yield of 302.4 bushels to the acre and the variety of Ebberts.

Kearsten Kirby placed fifth with a predicted yield of 302.2 with an AgriGold product.

Sixth place went to Keira Kirby with a yield of 302.2 with an AgriGold product.

Participants included Adam Bensman, Ethan Fine, Kearsten Kirby, Keira Kirby, Matthew Osting, Paige Pence, Emma Sutherly, Samuel Sutherly, Spencer Triplett, and Lauren Wright.