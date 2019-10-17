Operation Christmas Child site set in Troy

TROY — This month, a site in the Troy area will be among 5,000 U.S. drop-off locations collecting shoebox gifts for children overseas during Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week, Nov. 18-25.

Troy families, churches and groups are busy transforming empty shoeboxes into fun gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items. The Samaritan’s Purse project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine. For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received.

This year, Troy-area residents hope to collect more than 17,000 gifts to contribute to the 2019 global goal of reaching 11 million children.

“I love seeing the local community rally together for a global impact,” said regional director David Zimmerman. “We see all ages getting involved — and more and more every year.”

Grace Baptist Church, 1400 N. Market St., Troy, will be a drop off site from 5-8 p.m. Nov. 18-22, 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 23; noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 24; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 25.