Area briefs

Obstacle course offered at Rec

TROY — The Troy Rec and Premier Health will present a ninja obstacle challenge on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Check-in opens at 8 a.m. and the course will be divided by age groups, including:

• Ages 15 and up: 9-10:30 a.m.

• Ages 11-14: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• Ages 8-10: 12:30-2:30 p.m.

• Ages 7-5: 2:30-4:30 p.m. or 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Finals will be held after each age group and the top five will be invited to compete for a grand prize.

Pre-registration is required, there will be nom day-of entries.

Registration will be at the Troy Rec or on Eventbrite.com, which will have a fee.

The fee is $25 and includes a T-shirt if registered by Oct. 26.

Nominations sought

COVINGTON — The Fort Rowdy Gathering is accepting nominations for the 2020 board of directors. There are two positions open, each serving a three-year term, that need to be filled.

Nominees must be a Fort Rowdy Gathering member. Membership is $1 per year and must be paid on or before Nov. 14. Only one member per household can serve on the board.

Nominations may be made at the election meeting, mailed to Fort Rowdy Gathering or emailed. The mailing address is Fort Rowdy Gathering, P.O Box 23, Covington, OH 45318. Email is frgpublicity@gmail.com.

Mailed or email nominations must be received no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13.

The election will be held beginning at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 at the Covington City Building.

Students of month named

PIQUA — Upper Valley Career Center Student Services Director Matt Meyer recently released the names of the Career Center’s High School Students-of-the-Month for September 2019.

According to Meyer, students from each program are named for the honor to recognize extra effort and to encourage development of leadership, scholarship, citizenship and community service abilities throughout the year.

Local recipients for September were:

• Bradford: Madison Fries and Justin Bryan.

• Covington: Hunter Clarkson, Kleyton Maschino, and Fletcher Metz.

• Newton: Kailey Heisey.

• Piqua: Chris Bowers, Dakota Foster, Trenity Foster, Siara Grinstead, and Nic Karnehm.

• Troy: Mitchell Clark, Cody Marshall, Erina McGuire, Thomas Niswonger, Lindsey Perry, William Stapleton, and Jacob Timmerman.