Piqua shooting under investigation

PIQUA — Piqua police are investigating a shooting that occurredd Thursday morning.

Police were called to the 600 block of South Wayne Street around 9:30 a.m. on a report of a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Lt. Jeremy Weber of the Piqua Police Departmet said that fficers arrived to find a male suffering from a single gunshot wound to his arm. He was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center by Piqua Fire Department medics for treatment of what was described as non-life threatening injuries.

Weber said that the investigation into what led to the shooting and who is responsible is continuing.

Officers and detectives from the Piqua Police Department work the scene of a shooting in the 600 block of South Wayne Street on Thursday morning.

By Mike Ullery

Reach Mike Ullery at mullery@dailycall.com ©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved.

