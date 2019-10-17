Piqua shooting under investigation

PIQUA — Piqua police are investigating a shooting that occurredd Thursday morning.
Police were called to the 600 block of South Wayne Street around 9:30 a.m. on a report of a male suffering from a gunshot wound.
Lt. Jeremy Weber of the Piqua Police Departmet said that fficers arrived to find a male suffering from a single gunshot wound to his arm. He was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center by Piqua Fire Department medics for treatment of what was described as non-life threatening injuries.
Weber said that the investigation into what led to the shooting and who is responsible is continuing.
