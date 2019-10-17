Rotary’s Election Day meals offered

PIQUA — A barbecue pulled pork will be the featured entrée again at this year’s annual Piqua Rotary Club Election Day Dinner scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Nov. 5 at Upper Valley Career Center.

Co-chairs Jim McMaken and Kelly Meckstroth both said they predict another “great turnout” as Rotarians cater to the palates of community residents who repeatedly support this event.

“This year we are serving pulled pork again as it is still a crowd favorite in the world of barbecue. Once again, TK’s Barbeque- N-Fixins will be preparing the meals,” McMaken said.

Each dinner consists of pulled pork, two side dishes, dessert, roll and beverage.

Tickets can be purchased in advance from any Piqua Rotary Club member or at the Miami County YMCA for $10 per person. Tickets may also be purchased at the door for $10. Carry-out is an available option.

Once again, a corporate lunch option is being offered on Nov. 5 with boxed lunches-featuring the pulled pork-available to local businesses for their employees between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The lunches will be assembled in TK’s food trailer in the parking lot of Hulme & Company CPA firm on the corner of Downing and Water streets in Piqua. Delivery is available at the request of any company that orders five or more lunches.

Lunches must be ordered beforehand; order forms are available at the YMCA in Piqua or by email request at j.mcmaken@miamicountyymca.net.

Proceeds from the Rotary dinner are used to help support scholarships for local students throughout the year in addition to the Piqua City School’s kindergarten reading program and the Miami County Dental Clinic.

The Piqua Rotary Club has traditionally hosted this dinner on Election Day as a key source of its ability to give back to the community,” explained McMaken. “The food and fellowship make this event a popular tradition. Without this important fundraiser, we would be limited in our ability to financially assist others. We thank everyone for supporting us in the past and hope you will join us for another great meal in support of the Piqua community.”