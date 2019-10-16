Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: The Piqua High School reported two juveniles involved in a fight with one another at 10 a.m. on Oct. 11. Both juveniles, one male and one female, were cited with minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

A subject with known mental health issues was acting out of control and screaming at his neighbors at 10 a.m. on Oct. 12 on the 1400 block of Plum Street. Officers were unable to get the subject calmed down, so he was eventually arrested. The subject was transported to the hospital, where he was admitted.

A male subject reported being punched in the head at 4 p.m. on Oct. 11 near Piqua Harley Davidson on East Ash Street. The involved parties were gone upon officer arrival.

OVI: An officer stopped a vehicle for going left of center at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Oct. 11 in the area of Park Avenue and Walker Street. Driver was found to be OVI and was arrested. Timothy A. Tron, 45, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI-under the influence in connection with this incident.

ACCIDENT: An accident with an injury was reported at 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 11 on the northbound Interstate-75 ramp near milepost 82.

Police responded to a call referencing a vehicle striking a parked car at 10:10 a.m. on Oct. 12 on the 200 block of North Downing Street. It was found there was a third vehicle involved, which had driven off. The driver of vehicle that struck the parked vehicle was not cited.

A traffic accident with no injuries was reported at approximately 9:40 p.m. on Oct. 12 on the 1400 block of Broadway Drive.

A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:35 p.m. on Oct. 13 in the area of High Street and Sunset Drive. Both parties signed a crash waiver.

An accident with no injuries was reported at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Oct. 13 in the area of Upway Drive and Covington Avenue.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A window was found shattered at the Mote Park Community Center at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 on the 600 block of Gordon Street.

The rear window on vehicle appeared to have been shot with a BB sometime between Oct. 11-13 on the 400 block of Miami Street. The rear window was shattered.

Police were dispatched to a criminal damage complaint at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Oct. 13 on the 400 block of Summit Street. Victim said someone threw a rock through his house window. Unknown who did it or when it occurred.

SEX OFFENSE: On Oct. 13, two female subjects reported a sex offense. The location was redacted.

THEFT: Police were dispatched to Walmart on a report of a theft in progress at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Oct. 13. Dispatch advised a female shoplifted items from the store. Female was located and arrested for theft and a warrant. Christina M. Myers, 28, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft and picked up for first-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging in connection with this incident.