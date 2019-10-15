Restaurant inspections

Provided by the Miami County Department of Public Health

Sept. 25

• Randall Residence, 6400 S. County Road 25A, Tipp City — Repeat: Employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area. Observed open can of soda stored on top shelf of reach-in cooler above Ready-To-Eat (RTE) foods.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Food employee(s) did not wash hands when required. Observed employee eating spaghetti noodle to ensure it was cooked completely. Employee then went to grab colander to drain spaghetti noodles without first washing hands. Employee was instructed to get a new clean colander and wash hands before handling food or food contact surfaces.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: TCS foods not being cold-held at the proper temperature. Observed pre-cut desserts (13 pumpkin roll slices, six slices of lemon meringue pie) on the speed rack by the shelving where clean dishes are stored, outside of mechanical temperature control, holding at 70 to 72 degrees. PIC voluntarily discarded.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required. Observed numerous Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) foods that were kept passed their seven-day date mark that were not discarded. PIC voluntarily discarded all TCS foods kept passed their date mark. Discarded food items and dates: two bag of sausages dated 9/14 and 9/18, one container of tomato salad dated 9/12, one bag of mixed vegetables dated 9/18.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. Observed undated TCS foods in the walk-in cooler. PIC voluntarily discarded. Discarded food items: one bag of green beans, one container of sausage.

Corrected During Inspection: Improper method for cooling TCS foods. Observed numerous TCS foods cooling in the walk-in cooler in either plastic zip lock bags, closed and stacked on top of each other, or in deep plastic containers, filled to the top with lids on. This does not facilitate rapid cooling and is not permitted. PIC was able to place cooling TCS foods in shallow metal pans with the lids off to ensure they would cool to 41 degrees in the permitted time frame. The following items were observed cooling in a manner that does not facilitate rapid cooling: beef tips, crab cakes, sausage, beats, potatoes, green beans, potato cheese casserole.

Improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths. Observed cloths used for wiping of food contact surfaces were not stored between uses in a chemical sanitizer at the appropriate concentration.

Improper storage of cleaned equipment, utensils, and laundered linens. Observed clean spoons, scoops, spatulas, etc. stored in the drawers of the stainless steel prep tables. The drawers were soiled with residual food debris build up. Please store and protect clean utensils in a clean, dry location.

Repeat: Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed scratched and scored cutting boards, both on the shelving where clean dishes and utensils are stored, and attached to the small, single door prep top cooler where salads are assembled, that are no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Resurface or replace.

Facility not maintained clean. Observed the following areas of the kitchen need to be cleaned at an increased frequency to prevent accumulations of residual food debris and dust and dirt accumulations: the ceiling of the walk-in cooler soiled with dust build up, dust accumulation observed on the top the ovens and the hot-holding line in the middle of the kitchen, the wall and floor behind/under the dish machine were observed with residual dust/dirt accumulation and the caulking sealing the unit to the wall is moldy, underneath shelving in dry storage, underneath shelving in the walk-in cooler and freezer.

• Chins Ginger Grill, 965 W. Main St., Tipp City — Repeat: The ice machine lid was observed in disrepair. Replace.

Repeat: Multiple cutting boards were observed with scratching and scoring. Replace or resurface.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat: Multiple Sterilite and other non-food grade containers were observed being used to store food. Discard or place food grade bags in the containers. PIC stated he was in the process of replacing the containers. The PIC stated in the meantime he will be using coverings between the food and food contact surface.

Corrected During Inspection; Repeat: Observed multiple single-use containers being reused. Discard or use food grade bags to line the single-use containers. PIC stated he began the process of replacing the storage containers. PIC also stated he will be placing a covering down between the food and food container.

Repeat: The following non-food contact surfaces were observed with food debris build-up: The exterior surfaces of equipment; The interior surfaces of the coolers; The surfaces of carts; The bottom shelves of prep tables. Improvement was made on the cleanliness of the above surfaces. Continue to clean and improve.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat: The kitchen prep sink was observed without a proper air gap. Provide a 2- to 4-inch air gap between the drain line and drain. PIC stated maintenance is aware of it and he is waiting for a gap to be installed.

Sept. 26

• Crown Equipment – Troy Market C, 696-818 Dorset Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Ulbrich’s Hometown Bakery, 12 S. Dorset Road, Troy — Repeat: Facility does not have an employee with Level II certification in food protection. Observed no Level II Food Safety Certification in facility.

Critical; Repeat: Presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests. Observed numerous fruit/ drain flies throughout facility. High concentration observed by three-compartment sink.

Repeat: Outer opening not protected. Observed the back door, located at the north-east corner of the building was not tight-fitting. Light could be seen under the door. Install weather stripping or replace door. No light should be seen around perimeter.

Repeat: Food employee(s) hair not effectively restrained. Observed employees handling food without fully covered hair.

Repeat: Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Observed two-door, upright cooler in back of kitchen area was not working properly. PIC stated that when she arrived at work today, she noticed the cooler was not working and discarded one case of chicken left in cooler that was holding above 41 degrees. Repair or replace cooler and do not use until it can be verified to be holding at 41 degrees or below.

Repeat: Plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired. Observed leak in prep sink drain line with large plastic tub underneath drain line catching leak. Repair to Ohio Plumbing Code standards.

Repeat: No protective shielding on lights. Observed unshielded light bulbs under hood in kitchen.

Repeat: Ventilation hood system not sufficient to prevent grease or condensation build-up. Observed grease build-up on walls and ventilation duct work outside of hood. Hood system is not sufficient to fully exhaust grease laden vapors.

Sept. 27

• La Catrina Street Tacos and Tequila, 845 W. Market St., Troy — Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat: At the time of inspection, a foul smell was evident in the three-compartment sink and mop sink areas. To prevent pests, eliminate the smell. PIC stated they will be contacting a professional to have the plumbing cleaned. The violation will be checked during the next standard inspection.

Repeat: In the walk-in cooler and reach-in freezer, food items were observed uncovered. Ensure any food item being stored is covered.

Repeat: Beneath the prep sink around the plumbing, a hole in the wall was observed. Seal.

Repeat: The ceiling tiles above the bar were observed not easily cleanable. Replace with vinyl clad ceiling tiles.

• Donna’s Diner, 1469 S. County Road 25A, Troy — Repeat: Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Observed the two-door, glass reach-in cooler in the back of the kitchen was holding at 54 degrees. No TCS foods were present in cooler. Cooler needs to be repaired and not used until it can be verified to be holding at 41 degrees or below.

• Subway, 998 N. Market St., Troy — Repeat: Employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area. Observed unapproved employee beverage container stored on shelving above clean equipment and products.

Repeat: Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed cutting boards behind the front counter where sandwiches are cut and then wrapped were scored and scratched and no longer smooth and easily cleanable.

Repeat: Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed the counter under the tea dispensers were soiled with residual food debris accumulations. It appears tea has been spilled and allowed to dry, leaving a sticky residue behind.

Critical; Repeat: No air gap or approved backflow prevention device on the plumbing system. Observed no approved backflow prevention device on the newly-installed water line to fill up lemonade and tea.

Critical; Repeat: Plumbing system components not constructed or repaired with approved materials. Observed plumbing system components of the new lemonade and tea fill-up line are not constructed or repaired with approved materials.

Repeat: Plumbing system does not comply with the Ohio Plumbing Code. Observed plumbing system on new lemonade and tea fill line does not comply.

Sept. 30

• Fricker’s, 1187 Experiment Farm Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Rich Oil, 1 W. Broadway St., Covington — Corrected During Inspection: No soap at handwashing sink(s). Observed automatic soap dispenser at the handwashing sink in the kitchen area was out of soap. PIC replaced soap supply.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Handwashing sink not accessible. Observed the hand sink in the back kitchen area was not easily accessible. Observed two liters of soda and cases of canned drinks stacked in front of the hand sink. PIC was able to move these items and ensure hand sink is accessible at all times.

Repeat: Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed water-damaged ceiling tiles in the lobby area above the pre-packaged foods and chipping paint on the ceiling in the kitchen area.

No protective shielding on lights. Observed unshielded light bulbs in the kitchen area above the three-compartment sink.

Oct. 2

• Subway, 11 N. High St., Covington — Critical; Repeat: No air gap or approved backflow prevention device on the plumbing system.

Repeat: Plumbing system does not comply with the Ohio Plumbing Code.

• Bob Evans Restaurant, 1749 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Oct. 4

• Basil’s Restaurant, 18 N. Market St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Hot Head Burrito, 1287 S. Dorset Road, Troy — Critical; Repeat: Upon discussion with the PIC, the cooling procedure was not able to verify proper cooling of food items. At the time of inspection, a cooling procedure was observed. Develop a test to see if cooling procedure meets the requirements set forth by the Ohio Food Code. Once developed, perform the tests on each different food item. During the inspection, a test procedure was developed.

Oct. 5

• Milton Union Recreation Association, 7640 Milton-Potsdam Road, West Milton — At the time of inspection, the establishment was without an individual who is Level II (Managerial) Food Safety Certified. Obtain Level II Food Safety Certification (Managerial).

At the time of inspection, the establishment was without Quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution test strips. Obtain Quat test strips.

At the time of inspection, the establishment was without an individual who is Level I Food Safety Certified. Have an individual on hand at all times who is either Level I (PIC) or Level II (Managerial) Food safety certified.

Oct. 7

• Subway, 982 W. Main St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Oct. 9

• West Milton IGA, 1177 S. Miami St., West Milton — The raw walk-in cooler condenser was observed leaking water. To prevent contamination, have the condenser repaired or replaced.

Provided by the Piqua Health Department

• Piqua DQ Grill & Chill, 1288 E. Ash St., Piqua — The following items need to be cleaned: can opener, Blizzard machine. The following non-food contact items need cleaned: bun rack, prep unit in chill area and hood.

Provide thermostat for prep unit in chill area. Corrected.

Water standing in bottom of sandwich prep. Repair.

Replace cracked and damaged food containers and lids.

• Papa John’s No. 594, 500 N. Main St., Piqua — The lid on the prep table is damaged and needs to be replaced. Repeated issue. Repair hole in the wall by the prep table. Label spray bottle to prevent misuse. Corrected.

• Heritage Catering, 1714 Commerce Drive, Piqua — The large mixer is leaking. Do not use until repaired or remove. The two-door refrigerator is leaking and has a damaged seal. Repair.

There were pieces of equipment, cutting board, food containers, utensils, that need to be cleaned.

Plates and glasses stored in wire containers on the floor. Keep food equipment 6 inches off floor to aid cleaning and prevent contamination.

Containers of food, dirty plates and equipment are outside. Do not leave food or equipment outside.

The roof has leaked and damaged the ceiling in a room where food equipment is stored. More equipment to suitable location until the ceiling is repaired.

Critical control point: Be sure to protect food from source of contaminates at all times such as dirty equipment or the physical environment.

A temperature log is recommended to track food temperatures from facility to event locations.