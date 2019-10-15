Man remains in critical following Sunday crash

By Melody Vallieu

Editor, Miami Valley Today

WEST MILTON — A 32-year-old West Milton man is in critical condition following an early Sunday morning crash.

Kyle Smith was taken by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospita following the crash at Frederick-Garland Road.

According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office report, Smith was traveling westbound on Frederick-Garland Road when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and continued, partially in the ditch, before re-entering the roadway and crossing the center line. The vehicle then went offf the right side of the roadway into a cornfield where it rolled over. The truck then came to rest in an upright position.

“There is specualtion he may have been ejected or if he climbed out on his own, it is still under investigation,” Miami County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Richard Manns said Sunday.

Manns said speed and alcohol are suspected as factors in the crash.

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/10/web1_Policelights-1.jpg