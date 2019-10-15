Area briefs

Donations to continue to help

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Seniors Inc. were happy to be able to donate all the leftover items from their garage sale to the Churches of Christ Disaster Response Team.

Event introduces community helpers

TIPP CITY — Residents were able to get up close and personal with the people that protect and serve the community at the Meet Your Community Helpers Event held Oct. 1, co-sponsored by Tipp-Monroe Community Services and the Tipp City Public Library.

Local police officers, firefighters, Tipp City and Monroe Township EMS professionals, city workers, and Mayor Joe Gibson. Representatives from Miami County Park District and Dr. Steven Ritzi’s office were also there.

Participants were able to ask questions and explore the various vehicles that are used to protect the community. Mayor Gibson also came out to greet the community.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local nonprofit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. We provide recreational, educational, cultural and social service programs. For more information on the programs offered at TMCS visit our website at tmcomservices.org.

RAD class set

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a self defense class for women ages 12 and up at the Zion Lutheran Church, 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City. There are four classes that will be held on Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29 from 6:30-9 p.m.

Participants are required to participate in all four classes. There is no charge for this class, but registration is required. There must have eight students for the class to continue.

To register, visit tmcomservices.org. This class fills up quickly.

The RAD system is a comprehensive course for women that begins with awareness, prevention, risk reduction, and avoidance and progresses to the basics of hands-on self-defense. This class incorporates muscle memory, repetition, and self-defense skills into a confidence-building, empowering experience. The instructors are Stephanie Black and Corey Rismiller from the Tipp City Police Department.

Knit-a-Hat class offered

PIQUA — Join Suzie Hawkes from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, to learn how to knit a hat using a loom.

“This easy-to-follow class will teach participants how to knit a soft, warm hat using a loom,” Hawkes said. “The hats make a perfect gift or can be donated to the YWCA Hats for Cancer Project, too.”

Supply list is available at the YWCA. Class fee is $5 and YWCA membership ($30 plus tax) is required. To register for the class, stop at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 773-6626. The YWCA is handicapped accessible.