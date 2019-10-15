Victim ID’d in fatal tractor crash

PLEASANT HILL — A Covington man has been identified as the victim in a crash involving a farm tractor and SUV on Monday evening.

Miami County Sheriff’s deputies said that Daniel P. Delcamp, 60, was killed when he was struck by and SUV driven by Loren D. Flory, 73, of Pleasant Hill.

According to a press release from Sheriff Dave Duchak, the preliminary investigation indicates that Mr. Delcamp had just pulled his tractor onto Mowry Road from a field. The tractor was towing a planting drill. The tractor was parked at a slight angle, pointed south/south westerly, across both lanes of travel. Mr. Delcamp was standing outside of the tractor, near the cab, at the time of the crash. The SUV operated by Flory was traveling northbound on Mowry Road when it crashed into the tractor.

Alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors at this time, Duchak said.

Delcamp was pronounced dead at the scene. Flory was transported by Pleasant Hill Rescue Squad to Kettering Health Network’s Troy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A hospital spokesperson said Flory had been released from the hospital.

A large tractor and planter rest on Mowry Road following a Monday evening fatal crash involving the tractor and SUV.

SUV driver released from hospital