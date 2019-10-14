Area briefs

FFA holding fruit sales

CASSTOWN — The Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter is now holding their annual Fruit Fundraiser. The Miami East FFA will be selling Washington Red Delicious apples, Washington Golden Delicious apples, Ohio Red Delicious apples, Ohio Golden Delicious apples, Ohio Fuji apples, navel oranges, clementines, pears, pineapples, pink grapefruit, mixed fruit, and peanuts. The fruit is sold in full and half boxes.

Miami East-MVCTC FFA is also offering a variety of cheeses, including colby, Swiss, marble, pepper jack, and horseradish, ring-bologna, large and small fruit gift baskets, and barbecue sauces. Additionally, FFA is offering Jack Link’s Beef Steaks in original or teriyaki flavors.

Miami East-MVCTC FFA chapter will be selling from now through November 8th. Delivery will be the first full week in December. If you want to buy fruit there will be FFA members travelling throughout the community. If an FFA member doesn’t contact you, call Miami East High School, at 335-7070, Ext. 3212.

LCC offers youth basketball sign ups

TROY — Boys and Girls ages 5-18 (still enrolled in school), registration has begun and will run through this Monday, Nov. 11.

Games are played on Saturdays in the LCC gym through end of January 2020. Teams will practices either on Monday or Tuesday evenings on alternating weeks. Fee is $30 per player and includes a T-shirt.

Business sponsorship is $175, which includes names on T-shirt, banner in gym and marketing exposure.

Volunteer coaches, referees and scoreboard keepers are encouraged to call the office for more information at 335-2715.

Portman offers internship program

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) announced he is accepting applications for spring 2020 internship opportunities in his Washington, D.C. and state offices.

“I began my career in public service as a congressional intern and know firsthand the benefits of offering college students an exciting introduction to Congress and the workings of a Senate office,” said Portman. “I look forward to welcoming these students who will earn valuable experience as they assist me and my staff in our work to make a difference for Ohio.”

Internships are designed primarily for Ohio students who have completed at least one full year of collegiate undergraduate coursework. Interns are assigned to work alongside staff responsible for the senator’s legislative, press, and administrative operations. Students who wish to apply for a summer internship may find application information on Senator Portman’s website in the section titled “students.”

The deadline for applications for spring internships is Saturday, Nov. 9. Contact Senator Portman’s office at Portman_Internships@portman.senate.gov or (202) 224-3353 for more information.

Chicken, pork dinner upcoming

TROY — The Troy Lions Club and the Troy Church of the Brethren will jointly sell chicken barbecue and pulled pork sandwich dinners, eat in or carry-out from the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy, from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.

Dinners include choice of half chicken or large pulled pork sandwich with baked beans and homemade coleslaw. Tickets are $8.50 and can be purchased at the church, from any Troy Lion member or by calling 339-0460. A selection of desserts is available for an extra charge. Walk-ins are welcome while the dinners last.

“It is hard to believe that we have been holding these joint dinners for 16 years now. It has been a really nice collaboration between the church of the Brethren and the Troy Lions Club,” said Mel Ward, a member of both organizations.

Proceeds from the dinner will go towards the church’s youth group and the Troy Lions Club vision health fund.

“Working together has been good for both groups,” he added. “We get lots of repeat customers and as the word spreads how good the dinners are, the attendance continues to grow.”

Farm bureau makes donations

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Farm Bureau donated $900 to Ohio State University Extension Miami County 4-H program and $900 to the Miami County Agricultural Leadership Fund from its proceeds from the Dairy Bar milkshakes at the 4-H barbecue in July.

Graves-Fearon Nationwide Agency donated the ice cream and milk for the shakes during the barbecue.

The 4-H program is a non-formal educational, youth development program offered to individuals age 5 and in kindergarten to age 19. Ohio 4-H youth development reaches more than 240,000 youth each year — helping kids “learn by doing” through hands-on activities.

The Miami County Agricultural Leadership Fund is a charitable organization looking towards the future of Miami County’s agriculture programs and youth. The fund is a managed non-profit endowment of the Miami County Foundation for continuing agricultural programming in Miami County.

Pies to help the birds

TROY — Miami Valley Bird Club and Rescue is taking orders for Mehaffie’s Pies, including apple, Dutch apple, cherry, peach, blueberry, lemon, chocolate cream, coconut cream, lemon and pecan.

All pies are $10 and will be delivered on Saturday, Nov. 23. Orders will be taken until Nov. 10. Payment is required when placing your order.

If you want to help, but don’t want a pie, you can still purchase a pie and it will donated to St. Pat’s Kitchen in Troy.

Contact Kim Seitz at (937) 440-0016 or kseitz63@frontier.com to order or for more information.