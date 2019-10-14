Springcreek to vote on renewal levy

SPRINGCREEK — Springcreek Township residents will be voting on a renewal levy for current expenses, which will be funds used to help pay the township’s fire and emergency services contracts.

The 2.5-mills, five-year levy is a renewal levy that was first introduced to voters in November 2010.

“It’s no new taxes,” said Bob Black, fiscal officer for Springcreek Township.

The levy will appear as a current expenses levy on the Nov. 5 ballot, but the funds will go toward the county’s fire and EMS coverage.

“We contract with the city of Piqua for fire and EMS, and Fletcher for fire,” said Black. About the levy, he added, “It’s primarily to pay for this contract.”

The 2.5-mill levy amounts to 25 cents per each $100 of valuation, so for a home worth $100,000, the property owner would pay $250. The county estimates that the levy will generate approximately $133,954 annually.

If the levy does not get renewed, residents could face a loss of funding to pay for the township’s fire and EMS coverage.

“It could be a serious loss of revenue,” Black said. About the cost to provide fire and EMS coverage, Black said, “Those costs continue to go up.”

For comparison, the current annual contracts the township pays to the city of Piqua and the Fletcher Volunteer Fire Department already exceed the estimated value of the levy at a total approximate cost of $172,000.

“It would be catastrophic if we lost our ability to pay for that,” Black said. “This is one of our major expenses.”

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Sunday News

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. ©2019 Miami Valley Sunday News, all rights reserved.

