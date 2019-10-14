Decorating contest winners named

BRADFORD — Winners of the Bradford Pumpkin Show’s 2019 Property Decorating Contest include:

Fall into Christmas

• Sue and Patti Mitchell

• Swabb Family

• Newton Family and First Grade Class

Fall Category

• Frantz Family

• Randy and Stephanie Wood

• Bradford Community Club

People’s Choice

• Swabb Family

Random drawing

• Jeff and Deb Wirrig.

The annual event was held Oct. 8-12 in Bradford. For more information, visit bradfordpumpkinshow.org.

Provided photo On the property of Sue and Patti Mitchell, the elves are making confetti and Santa is delivering it to the Pumpkin Show. They won in the Fall into Christmas category.