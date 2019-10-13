Sunday crash claims life

TIPP CITY — One person is dead following a Sunday afternoon crash between a car and motorcycle.

First responders were dispatched to the intersection of St. Rt. 571 and Co. Rd. 25-A around 4:15 p.m.

Tipp City officers arrived almost immediately and requested CareFlight to be put on standby.

Investigating officers believe a car was westbound on St. Rt. 571 while the motorcyle was northbound on Co. Rd. 25-A when the crash occurred. Officers have not determined which driver may have been at fault.

Sgt. Marc Basye of the Tipp City Police Department said investigators from their department are still piecing together the crash reconstruction and witness statements.

Basye did confirm the driver of the motorcycle died at the scene while his passenger was transported to a Dayton hospital by a Tipp City EMS unit. The driver of the car was not injured.

Basye said neither the driver or passenger of the motorcycle were wearing helmets.

Reach Mike Ullery at mullery@dailycall.com ©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved.

