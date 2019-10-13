Man flips vehicle into cornfield

By Melody Vallieu

Editor, Miami Valley Today

WEST MILTON — A 32-year-old Englewood man was taken by medical helicopter following an early Sunday morning crash.

According to Miami County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Richard Manns, the man is suspected of speeding in the area of Frederick-Garland and Karns roads, which is an area of winding roads. Manns said the man went off the right side of the road, the truck flipped an unknown number of times and came to rest in a cornfield.

“There is specualtion he may have been ejected or if he climbed out on his own, it is still under investigation,” Manns said.

The man, whose named has not yet been released, was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital, and Manns did not the condition of the victim.

Manns said alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash.

