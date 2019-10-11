Man faces abduction charge

PIQUA — A Piqua man was arrested in Kentucky after reportedly assaulting a victim known to him, holding her against her will, and then getting away in a stolen vehicle on Thursday.

Jerrod Lee Claypool, 34, of Piqua, was charged with third-degree felony abduction, fourth-degree felony theft, and first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence on Thursday.

According to the Piqua Police Department, Claypool went to a residence on Linden Avenue and began to argue with the victim, forcing his way past her into the residence.

“He held her and assaulted her, preventing her from leaving,” Deputy Chief Jason Preston of the Piqua Police Department said. Preston also said that Claypool had a knife in his hand during this incident. Claypool also reportedly tried to choke the victim. While they were struggling, they also both fell down a flight of stairs.

Claypool then stole a vehicle and left prior to the arrival of officers.

“He took the keys from inside the house,” Preston said.

The vehicle was later recovered on Interstate-75 near Carlisle. Claypool was later arrested in Kentucky. Claypool is currently being held in the Boone County Jail in Burlington, Ky. Unrelated to this incident, other charges he is facing in Kentucky include criminal trespassing, possession of a controlled substance, and failure to appear. Once he is ready to be released in Kentucky, he will be brought back to Miami County to face these charges.

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

