Zoning ordinance to return to Piqua City Commission

PIQUA — An ordinance that was tabled by a majority vote of the Piqua City Commission earlier this month is back on the agenda for its meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

The ordinance, which was on its first reading and would amend the zoning code to modify code provisions pertaining to standards for demolition projects, was tabled by a vote of 3-1. Commissioner Bill Vogt voted against tabling the ordinance at the commission’s first meeting this month, and Mayor Kazy Hinds, who motioned to table the ordinance, did not vote on tabling the ordinance.

The ordinance included a change that would remove the requirement to demolish accessory structures to buildings if the structure to which they are an accessory is demolished. The Piqua Planning Commission, by a vote of 4-1, did not recommend the zoning change. The request to change the zoning code originally came from Commissioner John Martin.

Currently, if a property owner demolished a principal structure on a property and sought to keep an accessory structure on the property, the property owner could seek a special use permit from the Planning Commission that would allow the structure to stay. If the proposed change were adopted, the property owner would not need to seek that special use permit in order to keep the accessory structure.

Also during its upcoming meeting, the commission will vote on authorizing the city manager to prepare and submit an application to participate in the Ohio Public Works Commission State Capital Improvement and/or Local Transportation Improvement programs and to execute contracts as required for the Sanitary Sewer Replacement project. The application is seeking $400,000 in funding to replace old sanitary sewer infrastructure with new sanitary sewer mains, manholes, and laterals. The estimated cost for the project is approximately $517,696.

The commission will also vote on vacating a storm sewer easement, and dedicate a storm sewer easement and public right-of-way.

This meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday in commission chambers on the second floor of the municipal building, which is located at 201 W. Water St. in Piqua.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Sunday News

The 2019 Fall recipients for the Residence Pride Awards include: • Greg and Mia Campbell, 525 Caldwell Street • Karen Long, 1500 Washington Avenue • May’s Lost Treasures, 915 Clark Avenue • Tom and Judy Wright, 334 Wood Street

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. ©2019 Miami Valley Sunday News, all rights reserved.

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. ©2019 Miami Valley Sunday News, all rights reserved.