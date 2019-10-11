Restaurant inspections

Provided by the Miami County Department of Public Health

Sept. 12

• Hinders, 902 W. Main St., Tipp City — Repeat: Outer opening not protected. These areas need to be sealed.

Repeat: Equipment and utensils are not being air dried. Observed cleaned food containers stored and put away wet. Allow time for air drying before stacking these containers.

Repeat: Improper storage of cleaned equipment, utensils, and laundered linens. Observed clean knives stored in wall-mounted knife holder. Knife holder was soiled with food residual build-up. Increase cleaning frequency to prevent these accumulations. Observed cooking and serving utensils scattered in storage bins and drawers. Ensure that all cooking and serving utensils are stored facing the same way, with handles in one direction. Observed food container lids stored in bin soiled with food debris. Ensure protection of clean items by storing in clean, dry location.

Repeat: Reuse of single-service or single-use articles. Observed single-use Ziplock bags being reused and single-use tuna salad containers and mayonnaise containers being reused. Single-use items may not be reused.

Repeat: Fixed equipment not properly sealed or spaced for cleaning.

Repeat: Nonfood-contact surfaces not easily cleanable. Observed shelving in kitchen was rusted and no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Also, observed tape on shelving units which is not smooth and easily cleanable. Please remove tape.

Repeat: Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted.

Repeat: Nonfood-contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials.

Repeat: Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed rust in bottom of Arctic Air reach-in cooler.

Repeat: Unclean nonfood-contact surfaces. Observed shelving throughout the kitchen with residual food build-up. Increase cleaning frequency to prevent these accumulations. Also, observed the underside of the wing sauce table was soiled with residual food build-up. Increase cleaning frequency to prevent these accumulations Observed the beer cooler at the back bar upstairs had an old moldy rag at the bottom of it. This rag is black with mold/mildew. Remove rag and increase cleaning frequency.

Repeat: Plumbing system does not comply with the Ohio plumbing code. Observed condensation drain line dumping into hand sink at the back bar upstairs.

Repeat: Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable.

Repeat: Physical facilities not maintained in good repair.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. Observed residual food build-up (grease) on the floors, walls, and ceilings in the kitchen area. Also, observed electrical outlet between coolers in the kitchen was in disrepair and coated with residual food build-up. Observed the hood above the fryers and grill was soiled with residual grease build-up. Observed light fixtures in kitchen soiled with residual food build-up. Observed dirt/dust residual accumulation under the ice well at the main bar. Observed dirt/dust residual accumulation under and beside the dish machine at the main bar. Increase cleaning frequency to prevent these accumulations.

Repeat: Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not constructed of approved materials. Observed cove molding by three-compartment sink constructed of unsealed wood. All exposed wood throughout facility needs to be sealed or painted so that it is smooth and easily cleanable and non-porous and non-absorbent.

Sept. 18

• JJ’s Lunchbox, 7031 S. County Road 25A, Tipp City — Repeat: At the time of inspection, the establishment was without an individual with Level II (Managerial) Food Safety Certification. The person in charge (PIC) stated two individuals are in the process of obtaining the certification.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Multiple food items were observed holding past their use-by date. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the PIC discarded those food items.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat: Multiple sauces and the small containers of cole slaw were observed without date marking. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the PIC began the process of date marking those food items.

Multiple storage pans and containers were observed being stored with the food contact surfaces up. With any necessary pans or food storage pans, either cover or turn over.

The knife storage container in the back area was observed with food debris build-up. Remove knives and clean.

Repeat: At the time of inspection, the establishment was without sanitizing test strips. Obtain Quaternary ammonium test strips.

Multiple shelving units were observed with dirt and dust debris build-up. Remove the items and clean all the shelving units.

The front area hand sink plumbing was observed in disrepair, without cold water. Repair or replace to ensure cold water is available.

Repeat: At the time of inspection, the establishment was without an individual who had Level I (PIC) Food Safety Certification. Have an individual on hand who is either Level I or Level II (Managerial) Certified.

Sept. 20

• Tipp City Schools Stadium Concession, 90 S. Tippecanoe Drive, Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Fox’s Pizza Den, 19 N. Miami St., West Milton — Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed cutting boards scratched, scored, and chipped and no longer smooth and easily cleanable.

Repeat Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed missing floor tiles throughout kitchen. Observed missing ceiling tiles above walk in cooler and in kitchen, observed deteriorating walls throughout kitchen. Repair so that they are smooth and easily cleanable and non-porous and non-absorbent.

Repeat Facility not maintained clean. Observed dirt/dust accumulation and residual food debris throughout facility in corners, on walls, on ceilings and throughout facility. Increase cleaning frequency to prevent these accumulations.

Repeat Floor and wall junctures not properly covered or closed and/or floor drains not provided. Observed missing cove molding throughout facility.

• Speedway, 818 N. Market St., Troy — Corrected During Inspection; Critical: TCS foods not being hot-held at the proper temperature. Observed six applewood smoked bacon hamburgers holding in the hot-holding cabinet between 115 and 122 degrees Fahrenheit. PIC voluntarily discarded.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. Observed dust/dirt accumulation in the following areas: The shelving above the three-compartment sink; in the back storage room — soda syrup was observed on the floors, walls, and ceilings; the walls, shelving, and ceiling above the oven are coated with grease residual and dust accumulation; observed residual debris build-up under the fountain soda machine in the lobby. The doors and bottom of cabinets have been water damaged and need to be replaced.

• Old Mason Winery and Vineyard, 4199 S. Iddings Road, West Milton — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Sept. 21

• Kona Ice, 4820 Kessler-Cowlesville Road, West Milton — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Sept. 24

• Meijer Gas Station, 1990 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Sept. 25

• DJ’s Chill ‘n Grill, 6044 State Route 40, Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Brittney’s Cakes, 50 S. Dorset Road, Troy — Food employee(s) hair not effectively restrained. Observed employees in kitchen, actively prepping/preparing foods, without hair restraints.

• Randall Residence Memory Care Kitchen, 6400 S. County Road 25A, Tipp City — Employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area. Observed employee beverage stored on top of glass sliding lid of ice cream cooler. Employees must store their food and drink in a manner that cannot contaminate clean food, equipment, or utensils.

Provided by the Piqua Health Department

Sept. 30

• Rally’s, 118 N. College St., Piqua — Tomatoes and cut lettuce being held with time as public health control past marked discard time. Can only keep food four hours if time used as public health control and time must be marked and followed. Item discarded. The vent cover is missing from the air vent over prep area. Replace. The walls are damaged and have holes. Repair/replace. The floors, walls and ceilings are dirty and in need of cleaning.

Oct. 1

• Locktenders, 110 W. High St., Piqua — Raw beef stored on top of cooked chicken in prep unit. Keep raw meats below ready to eat items or items not cooked to as high of a temperature. TCS foods stored in ice baths that are above 41 degrees. Caesar blended cheese, 49 degrees; Caesar dressing, 57 degrees. Both marked Keep Refrigerated. Use more ice than food when using ice bath. Discard product. Ready to eat TCS foods must be dated with date opened or made. Slaw, cut lettuce, tomatoes. Discard after seven days. Chemicals stored on top of ice machine. Keep chemicals away from food.