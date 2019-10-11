Safety Council provides hands-on training

Bob Alexander of Coate Concrete in West Milton demonstrates the use of a fire extinguisher as Piqua Assistant Fire Chief Lee Adams looks on during a Thursday Miami County Safety Council Meeting at Romer’s Catering Learning Center as part of National Fire Prevention Week. The event was sponsored by the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce.

Bob Alexander of Coate Concrete in West Milton demonstrates the use of a fire extinguisher as Piqua Assistant Fire Chief Lee Adams looks on during a Thursday Miami County Safety Council Meeting at Romer’s Catering Learning Center as part of National Fire Prevention Week. The event was sponsored by the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/10/web1_101019mju_pfd_pacc_safetycouncil.jpg Bob Alexander of Coate Concrete in West Milton demonstrates the use of a fire extinguisher as Piqua Assistant Fire Chief Lee Adams looks on during a Thursday Miami County Safety Council Meeting at Romer’s Catering Learning Center as part of National Fire Prevention Week. The event was sponsored by the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce.