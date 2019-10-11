Private pilot, instrument ground schools offered

TROY — The dream of obtaining your pilot license might begin at WACO.

WACO offers Flight Ground School, and a new session of ground school will begin Nov. 5 and be taught on Tuesday nights at WACO Air Museum from 6-8:30 p.m. for 11 consecutive weeks (with the exception of holidays).

Pete Demers, instructor for the ground school, brings a wealth of experience in aviation education that spans the last 15 years. Demers has more than 4,000 flight hours as a flight instructor, has managed an FAA approved Part 141 Flight School as chief flight instructor, served as pilot and company flight instructor for a part 135 charter operator in the Piper Navajo/Chieftain, and was selected as the FAA’s Flight Instructor of the Year for the Southern Region in 2013. He is manager of Ground Training at PSA and also serves as a volunteer at the WACO Air Museum.

WACO has also expanded its courses to include an Instrument Ground School. This session will also begin in November, for 10 consecutive weeks (excluding holidays) beginning on Thursday, Nov. 7 from 6-8 p.m.

Please visit www.wacoairmuseum.org, under the Learning Center tab, for information, class materials, and online registration, or call WACO at 335-9226.