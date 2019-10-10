Kiwanis halloween parade set in Piqua

PIQUA — The 63rd annual Piqua Kiwanis Halloween Parade will be held in downtown Piqua on Wednesday Oct. 23.

The evening’s festivities will begin with registration from 6:30-6:45 p.m. in the Fort Piqua Plaza parking lot. The parade will begin at 7 p.m. with costume judging taking place as participants pass by the judge’s table. The parade will make its way down High Street towards North Wayne Street then looping around to Market Street making a left turn onto North Main Street to end back at the plaza parking lot for the awards ceremony. This is a change in the start of the parade and conclusion compared to prior years.

Costumes will be judged for children 14 years old and under in the following categories: Scariest/Ugliest, Most Original, Best Couple, Funniest, Prettiest and Cartoon Character/Science Fiction, and thpse 3 years old and under. Cash prizes will be awarded in each category with the exception of the grand prize. Two grand prize winners will be chosen, one boy and one girl, and will be awarded with gift certificates donated by Unity Bank. Treats will be given to the participants before the parade, and prizes will be awarded at the conclusion of the parade in front of the Piqua Plaza along with a new treat this year provided by Mutual Federal Bank.

“We are both looking forward to a fun event for the youth of our community,” said Kelly Meckstroth and Niki Watson, co-chairs of the event. “This is an annual Kiwanis Club event that we are trying to grow and improve from year to year.”

Kiwanis is a global organization dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time. Anyone interested in finding more out about the Kiwanis Club of Piqua please email us at piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or call 778-0325. Kiwanis meets on Wednesdays at noon at the Piqua Country Club located at 9812 N. Country Club Road, Piqua.