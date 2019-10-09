Fleeing suspect crashes into pond

TROY — A man is in custody following a short chase that ended with the suspect vehicle in the middle of a pond on Wednesday evening.

The event began around 9:40 p.m. when a Troy police officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a pickup truck driving with no headlights in the area of Culver’s.

As the officer attempted to make the stop, the suspect fled going south of Stanfield Road. Near the entrance to Woodgate Apartments, the suspect lost control of his vehicle,went over a curb, crashed through a fence and ran his truck into a retention pond.

The suspect fled of foot, leaving a female passenger behind.

Officers called for a Troy Medic unit as they assisted the female, who was complaining of back pain, to shore. The female, whose name has not been released, was transported by medics to a Troy hospital.

Other Troy officers, with assistance from Ohio State Highway Patrol units, began to search for the male who fled. Police indicated that the female gave them the male’s name and she believed that there was an active warrant for his arrest.

Troy Fire Department was asked to respond with thermal-imaging equipment to assist in the search.

Shortly before 11 p.m. a Troy police officer heard cries for help in a nearby wooded area. He followed the sounds and the male suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

He was transported by Troy medics to a Troy hospital for treatment.

His name has not yet been released. He is expected to face several charges in the incident.

Troy police and medics assist a female passenger of a truck that ran into a retention pond off Stanfield Road while allegedly fleeing police on Wednesday evening. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/10/web1_100919mju_tpd_chase_pond.jpg Troy police and medics assist a female passenger of a truck that ran into a retention pond off Stanfield Road while allegedly fleeing police on Wednesday evening. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Arrest made following hour-long search

Reach Mike Ullery at mullery@dailycall.com ©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved.

Reach Mike Ullery at mullery@dailycall.com

©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved.