Celina man sentenced to probation

MIAMI COUNTY — A Celina man was sentenced to five years of probation after being found guilty of felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday.

Cody W. Hodge, 32, of Celina, was also sentenced to 30 days in jail in addition to the five years of community control for the fifth-degree felony drug offense. Hodge was indicted in March in connection with a traffic stop that took place on Jan. 8 of this year when Tipp City police officers found Hodge and other occupants of the vehicle involved in the traffic stop were found with various suspected drugs, including heroin capsules and other white powder, along with drug paraphernalia.

According to court records, a Tipp City police officer conducted a traffic stop on their vehicle, which Hodge was driving, due to a faulty muffler and its loud exhaust noise on West Main Street near CVS in Tipp City. The officer then noticed a hypodermic syringe in plain view, and a search of the vehicle and passengers was conducted. Also according to court records, Hodge was found with approximately 1 gram of suspected drugs and attempted to hide a cellophane bag of suspected heroin between his fingers during this incident.

One of the passengers, Kristie A. Gillette-Howard, 25, of Celina, was found with four cellophane bags of suspected heroin and a hypodermic syringe loaded with a clear liquid on her person. The cellophane bags included approximately 90 capsules of suspected heroin, according to court records. Gillette-Howard was sentenced in September to serve 12 months in prison for third-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound and third-degree felony tampering with evidence in connection with this incident.

In other news:

Larissa K. Crouch, 39, of St. Marys, was sentenced in Common Pleas Court on Wednesday. Crouch was sentenced to serve 12 months in prison for fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

Crouch was indicted in May for an incident that occurred on July 12, 2018 where the Ohio State Highway Patrol found Crouch with suspected fentanyl. On Wednesday, Crouch was also ordered to pay restitution for the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s laboratory tests in this case.

Hodge https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/10/web1_Cody-W-Hodge-mug-4-17-1987.jpg Hodge

Found guilty of possession of fentanyl-related compound

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. ©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. ©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.