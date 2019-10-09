Area briefs

Road to close

BROWN TOWNSHIP — Casstown-Sidney Road will be closed Monday, Oct. 7 through Wednesday, Oct. 9 for a culvert replacement.

The location of the work is between U.S. 36 and Statler Road.

Exhibit continues at BNC

TROY — The iconic wildlife art of Charley Harper and his unique view of wildlife and wild places is on display at Brukner Nature Center through Dec. 15.

The exhibit is free with paid admission to the nature center. A portion of the sales of Harper art will support the mission of wildlife conservation.

Retirement seminar set

TIPP CITY — A seminar to explain if your retirement income will last and are your assets are protected will be offered from 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at the Tipp City Public Library, 11 E. Main St., Tipp City.

The seminar will be presented by Tipp Monroe Community Services and Matt Buehrer of Thrivent Financial.

There is no charge for this seminar, but registration is required. Visit tcomservices.org to register.

YWCA Christmas trip planned

PIQUA — Join the YWCA for a visit to see the historic transformation of the Cincinnati Music Hall and to see the former residence of Harriet Beecher Stowe on Wednesday, Dec. 4. The group will depart at 8 a.m. and return at 5:30 p.m.

“The Music Hall was completely transformed in a project that took 16 months with a cost of $143 million to restore the High Victorian Gothic building located in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood,” said YWCA Executive Director and travel guide Leesa Baker. “We will enjoy a privately-guided tour of the Music Hall which is home to the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and the Cincinnati Ballet as well as many other art groups.”

Lunch will be served at The National Exemplar at the landmark Mariemont Inn. Following lunch, the group will visit the home of Harriet Beecher Stowe, author of Uncle Tom’s Cabin. The docent-led tour will provide information on the Beecher and Stowe families, the Underground Railroad and the women’s right movements of the 1830s-1860s.

Fees for members are $105 and $125 for non-members. All gratuities for lunch and the bus driver are included. A $10 deposit for registration will reserve a seat and the balance is due on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

For more information, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 773-66126.

SNL event upcoming

TROY — The Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live Event on Saturday, Oct. 19 for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade.

This will be a fun filled night with swimming, gym games, and our Bounce House. Pizza and lemonade will be served during a movie. Drop off begins at 7 p.m. and pick up is at 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Register at the Robinson branch or over the phone at 440-9622. Cost is $10 for Members and $16 for Non-Members.

For more information, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.