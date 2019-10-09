Council supports library renewal levy

By Matt Clevenger

For Miami Valley Today

WEST MILTON — Village council will hold a special workshop meeting at the Milton-Union Public Library on Tuesday, Oct. 22, in a show of support for the library’s upcoming 0.7-mill tax levy renewal.

“This is something that’s worthwhile,” Mayor Anthony Miller said during council’s regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 9, “The library is a fantastic resource for the whole community.”

“They always involve the community and the kids somehow,” council chairwoman Sarah Copp said. “They really strive to provide events for kids on a monthly basis.”

Originally passed in 2010, the library tax levy was approved by voters again in 2014. Council members also passed a formal resolution in support of the library levy, which represents almost 30 percent of the library’s total operating budget.

“Council likes taking the show on the road,” municipal manager Matt Kline said. “The library is going to allow us to use their community room. They typically shut the doors at 8 p.m., but they’re going to leave it open until our meeting is over.”

In other business, council members also passed a resolution declaring their support for the upcoming 2020 census. “Census day will be April 1, 2020,” Kline said. “The first mailing will go out in the last week of March.”

Census numbers are used to determine funding for many federal and state programs. “Each person typically accounts for nearly $1,800 in revenues that are returned to the village,” Kline said.

Council members also heard an update on the Stillwater Street paving project, and passed a resolution increasing the amount of its contract by 20,000. “

“The original contract was roughly $90,000,” Kline said “We did have $110,000 in the budget, so we are slightly over budget.”

Council members also heard updates on the Stillwater Crossing subdivision project and a new program to convert old city streetlights to LEDs.

“It is in the final stages now; everything is set,” Kline said of the Stillwater Crossing subdivision. “Yes, it’s happening. This morning, we had a pre-construction meeting with Milcon.”

Contracted to Miami Valley Lighting, the LED street light project is also making progress. “We have replaced approximately 45 to 50 street lights with LEDs, and we will continue to do so throughout West Milton the remainder of this month, until we get that completed,” Miami Valley Lighting manager Bob Stallman said.

“That is somewhere in the neighborhood of 350-400 lights,” Stallman said. “That will be quite a project, but our plan is to have all of that competed in October.”

Fire hydrants will be flushed the week of Oct. 7-11; beggar’s night will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. Rotary will also hold their traditional costume contest downtown from 4-6 p.m.

The West Milton Library will host a pre-k through sixth grade Halloween party on Oct. 24, and on Oct. 31 the library will also set up a Harry Potter-themed escape room. At 7 p.m. Oct. 29, the Milton-Union Senior Citizens’ Center will also host a meet and greet to introduce candidates running for office in West Milton and Union Township