Council OK’s new event

TROY — Troy City Council reviewed and adopted a resolution for an agreement with the city and Miami County Public Health for health services for 2020 for $367,982.63 during its Monday meeting.

Services include inspections for restaurants, school cafeterias, public facilities such as swimming pools and other health-related services. It is a 4 percent increase from the 2019 funding for the same services.

Council also OK’d a recommendation from the Parks and Recreation Committee to hold the first “Troy Truck Yard” event on Nov. 2. Council members Bill Twiss and Robin Oda both voted against the event. The city-sponsored event will include the sale of alcoholic beverages.

The Troy Truck Yard event will be held in the parking lot area at the corner of North Cherry and West Water streets. The event will be held from 6-11 p.m. in connection with the Second Story Secrets event in downtown Troy. Three food trucks are expected to participate and the alcohol permit will be held by the city of Troy. Moeller Brew Barn will provide the beverages.

Prior to council action, Joseph Braden from the office of the auditor of state presented the Auditor of State Award with Distinction to city of Troy Auditor John Frigge.

Braden said of the Auditor of State’s Office audits more than 5,900 entites and less than 4 percent of those are even eligible for this award.

Braden then recognized Frigge.

“I would like to recognize him for his professionalism, his outstanding leadership and his commitment to fiscal integrity,” Braden said.

Frigge said this is the 30th straight year for the award and thanked council and other city officials for their diligence in helping to make the honor happen each year.

All council members were present for the meeting.

RESOLUTIONS

R-42-2019 — 3-year agreement with FirstEnergy Solutions for opt-out electric aggregation for residents and small businesses. The current agreement expires in March 2020. — Adopted unanimously.

R-43-2019 — Bid the Water Treatment Plant Lime Slaker Replacement Project at a cost not to exceed $200,000 — Adopted unanimously.

R-44-2019 Request Hearing — C-2 liquor permit application of Troy Meat Market, LLC, 502 Garfield Ave. This resolution is designated as an emergency. — Adopted unanimously.

R-45-2019 Authorize Public Defender Agreement for 2020 for $24,409.35 — Adopted unanimously.

ORDINANCES

O-35-2019 — Alley vacation, located north of McKaig Avenue and east off of Ash Street — Adopted unanimously.

