Covington Homecoming parade set for Friday

COVINGTON — The Covington Village Council discussed the upcoming Homecoming parade, along with local Halloween events, during its regular meeting on Monday.

The annual Homecoming parade is set for the morning of Friday, Oct. 11. Mayor Ed McCord recommends attendees arrive around 5:45 a.m. to “get good seats,” as the parade may begin a bit earlier than its scheduled 6:15 start time.

The parade will follow a route down Chestnut, Wenrick and Maple streets.

Fields of Grace will host the annual “Trunk-or-Treat” event at the Covington Community Park, located at 140 W. Broadway St., on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 1-3 p.m.

On Tuesday, Oct. 29, the Covington Police Auxiliary/Noon Optimists costume contest will be held on Wright Street. The event will begin at 7 p.m. Donut holes and hot chocolate will be available.

On Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31, village-wide trick-or-treat will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Also during this time, according to Nick Church, area churches will host the second annual Covington Kids Fall Fest from Pearl to High Street.

“The road is blocked off and there will be a lot of games for the kids, and another excuse for more candy,” Church said.

Council held a final vote and officially passed an ordinance creating the Covington downtown redevelopment district. This ordinance declares the improvement to certain parcels of real property to be a public purpose and exempt from taxation, requiring the owner of the parcels to make service payments in lieu of taxes; specifying the plan for using service payments to promote economic development and job creation; authorizing the execution of an economic development plan; establishing the Covington downtown redevelopment district fund for the deposit of such service payments; and approving related matters.

“I do want to stress that this does not increase anybody’s taxes in any way,” Village Administrator Mike Busse said. “It just takes taxes that would be increased due to new construction, reevaluation or improvements to properties, and it sets those taxes — at least 70 percent of those — in a separate fund just to be used for the redevelopment and promotion of the downtown area.”

In other business:

• The used 2006 Bandit chipper was sold on the Government Surplus Auctions website for $7,265.

• A scheduled pre-construction meeting on Friday, Oct. 18, to discuss the project schedule for the water plant.

• Village-wide hydrant flushing was completed last week and the salt brine tank was cleaned and put back in service. A chlorine solution valve was also replaced at the water plant.

• Work will be continued on the village’s valve location GPS map for the EPA-required system mapping.

• Leaf pick-up began last Friday and will continue, as time allows, through the first week of December. Village residents are asked to place leaves curbside. Yard waste may be mixed in with leaves, however, sticks, trash, metal and other debris must be kept separate.

• Work is scheduled to begin on the basketball court renovations this week and is estimated to be completed within 30 days of commencement.

• A public hearing is set for Monday, Nov. 4, to obtain public comments on a proposed zoning map amendment for 119 N. Wenrick St. The owner, Jordan Lear, is requesting a zoning change from R-2 multifamily to R-1 single family residential.

• Zoning permits have been issued to Ed Hartley, for driveway approach; Jerry Besecker, for rear porch; Jesse Reynolds, for garage, breezeway and second floor fire reconstruction.

• The Covington Village Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 6 p.m., to review an application for variance by Andrew Meyer to install a 6-foot-tall privacy fence, and to tear down an existing garage and construct a new garage.

• The Board of Zoning Appeals will also hold a public hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 6 p.m., to review an application for variance by Maxine Mullenix to remove and reconstruct a front porch, including railings, and to install step railings from the front property line.

• Council voted to approve the expenditure, not to exceed $200, for Halloween candy.

The next village council meeting will be held on Monday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m., at 1 S. High St.

By Aimee Hancock Miami Valley Today

Reach the writer at ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

