Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

ASSIST SQUAD: A subject overdosing on heroin was taken to the Fire Department at 229 W. Water St. by a friend at approximately 6:40 a.m. on Oct. 2. He was revived by medics and transported to the hospital for further treatment.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a two-vehicle accident with no reported injuries at 7:15 a.m. on Oct. 2 in the area of East Ash and North Main streets. It was a crash caused by a failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead. There was minor damage. A crash waiver was signed.

THEFT: There was a report of a female subject taking someone’s wallet and money at Pitsenbarger Park sometime between 4-7:45 a.m. on Oct. 2.

A package was reported stolen from a porch on the 600 block of Boal Avenue on Oct. 2. It is unknown when exactly the theft occurred.

A report was made on Oct. 2 of a package being stolen from a porch between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Sept. 25 on the 1100 block of Chevy Lane.

There was a theft complaint at approximately 4 p.m. on Oct. 3 on the 700 block of South Main Street. A subject stated while on vacation, he sold his vehicle. Subject stated he had a friend handle the transaction. Subject stated the rear plate was left on the vehicle. Subject made contact with the buyer, who will not return plate. Plate was entered as stolen, and the buyer was charged. Brandon M. Campbell, 20, of Greenville, was charged with fifth-degree felony theft in connection with this incident.

WARRANT: An officer responded to a report of a civil dispute at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 2 on the 400 block of South Street. The complainant advised the officer could disregard. The officer found the complainant had an active warrant. The officer stopped the male, and he was taken into custody upon confirmation of the warrant. Robert L. Garbig, 59, of Piqua, was picked up for first-degree misdemeanor failure to appear.

Robert U. King, 39, of Greenville, was picked up from another jail on a local warrant for first-degree misdemeanor theft on Oct. 3.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Tires were reported as being damaged at 11 a.m. on Oct. 2 on the 1600 block of Manier Avenue.

Subject stated his vehicle’s mirror was damaged, unknown how, that took place sometime between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 3 on the 400 block of Riverside Drive.

BURGLARY: A caller reported a theft from a residence on the 400 block of Riverside Drive that took place sometime between 9:15-10:30 a.m. on Oct. 3. The caller said that someone entered the residence through a unlocked door and took a video game system. Unknown suspects, and no signs of forced entry.

TRAFFIC STOP: An adult male was arrested for OVI following a traffic stop at 5:20 p.m. on Oct. 3 in the area of Peters and Sunset drives. Male released after refusing tests. Anthony R. Deubner, 67, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI-under the influence in connection with this incident.