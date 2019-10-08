Calling Around Covington: Covington Christian Church offering up tasty treats

Fall is a busy season at Covington’s J.R. Clarke Public Library. Every Wednesday, the Yoga and the Real You class takes place, through Nov. 13, beginning at 6:30 p.m. One will learn to relax, make friends and create a “better-feeling you!” Lois Bunger instructs this yoga class. Come back the next night, every Thursday at 6:30 p.m., for the Crafter’s Delight workshop — Togetherness. If one enjoys a specific craft such as knitting, embroidery, crochet, quilting, quilling, stamping, scrapbooking or anything else, including enjoying reading a book, and are tired of doing your craft projects alone, then this is the night for you. All crafters arrive around 6:30 p.m. and stay until around 8 p.m. when the library closes. This is a great opportunity to craft and share ideas, and everyone is welcome. These evenings began in September and continue every Thursday thereafter. Water is available for purchase and one may bring your own snack as you craft.

Lastly for this month at the library, come to one of the two remaining sessions of Make It — Take It dealing with Essential Oils. The next class will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 7. Sign up in advance by calling the library at 473-2226, or simply come in. Robbin Adams will be the presenter. There will be more news about the active autumn at J.R. Clarke Library in the next column.

The final Salad Luncheon of the year 2019 is already upon us, and will take place next week at Covington Christian Church. Friday, Oct. 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. will close the year’s luncheons. So make sure to stop by for your last chance to eat, including some new dishes like stuffed mushrooms, pumpkin bread and apple salad, along with their normal selection of homemade salads, finger sandwiches and desserts. This final luncheon will also have their Country Store, full of homemade goodies such as pies, angel food cakes, buckeyes, fudge, caramels, peanut brittle, cookies and many craft items. The Country Store will be open from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. during the Salad Luncheon.

And it is not too late to reserve some of their delicious homemade apple dumplings. Contact the church office at 473-3443 to reserve yours today, and pick them up at the last Salad Luncheon. As always, please use the alley basement entrance at 115 N. Pearl St. The church is fully handicapped accessible and if additional assistance is needed, they will be happy to help. Please stop by for lunch and enjoy the wonderful food and fellowship.

To come to the Salad Luncheon, please use the basement entrance in the alley north of the church. Covington Christian is located at 115 N. Pearl St. The building is handicap-accessible, and if additional assistance is needed, the ladies will be happy to help. It is a good opportunity to join your friends for wonderful food and fellowship. Servers, as always, will be available to assist if needed.

Fields of Grace Worship Center will host their eighth annual Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 1-3 p.m. at the Covington Community Park. Last year, 26,177 pieces of candy were handed out. There is plenty for all, and this event is open to folks from all area communities. Kids are invited to wear their costumes and stroll among the decorated vehicles and trucks, collect candy and goodies, ride the train, have their faces painted, and pick up free hot dogs.

There will be a trunk decorating contest for those who wish to participate. This year there is no theme for the trunk competition, so use your imagination! First place receives $100, second place $50, and third place $25. Call Fields of Grace at 573-4282 to participate in the trunk decorating contest, or just be a part of the lineup.

This year, there will be a special appearance by Joyride Cars. Joyride was started exclusively for kids with special needs. This is a group of individuals who share their high-end, one-of-a-kind vehicle, to bring joy to others. They will be at Trunk or Treat for kids of all ages to enjoy. And even adults can select a car to sit in and get their photo made!

As always for Trunk or Treat, there will be no parking at the park. Please park on surrounding streets and at Finfrock Construction on North Main Street. Transportation for handicapped individuals will be provided to the park from this location, and entrance to Trunk or Treat will be from the Main Street park exit only. For more information, contact the church at 573-4282, visit them on Facebook, or go to their website, fieldsofgrace.org.

And if you already purchased a ticket, don’t forget to come get your dinner at the Covington Fire & Rescue Pork Chop Dinner this Sunday, Oct. 13. CF&R would like to thank the Covington and Newberry Township community for their continued support of your local fire and rescue department.

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/10/web1_Moore-Alex.jpg

Alex Moore Contributing Columnist

Got Covington news? Contact columnist Alex Moore by calling (937) 418-8884 or emailing callingaroundcovington@gmail.com.

Got Covington news? Contact columnist Alex Moore by calling (937) 418-8884 or emailing callingaroundcovington@gmail.com.