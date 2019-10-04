Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

CREDIT CARD THEFT: An officer responded to the report of a theft of a credit card at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 30 on the 1700 block of South Main Street. The investigation is pending.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: There was a report of a hit skip accident at the Miami Valley Centre Mall at 1:45 p.m. on Sept. 30.

FRAUD: An officer responded to the report a male attempting to cash a fraudulent check at approximately 2 p.m. on Sept. 30 at Unity National Bank. The male left prior to officer arrival. Investigation is pending.

THEFT: There was a report of a theft of a television that occurred sometime between Sept. 29-30 on the 600 block of Miami Street.

There was a theft complaint at Kroger at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 1.

There was a report of a female subject shoplifting at 3 p.m. on Oct. 1 at Kroger. Female allegedly attempted to eat drug paraphernalia. Female was charged and incarcerated. Leslie A. Lewis, 54, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft and third-degree felony tampering with evidence in connection with this incident.

There was a report of television being stolen from a camper sometime between 10:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 on the 900 block of West Ash Street.

TRESPASSING: There was a report of a male subject at a residence refusing to leave at approximately 5 p.m. on Sept. 30 on the 300 block of Staunton Street. Male was trespassed and left the area.

A female subject was trespassed from Sherwin Williams at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Oct. 1 on the 300 block of West High Street.

AGENCY ASSIST: An intoxicated male subject said he smoked something and lost the ability to walk or move at 3:20 a.m. on Oct. 1 on the 300 block of Riverside Drive. He was transported by squad to UVMC.

An officer responded to the report of a female subject passed out inside a vehicle at 1 p.m. on Oct. 1 in the area of First and East Main streets. This was determined to be a possible drug overdose. Investigation is pending.

SUSPICIOUS: There was a report of a male riding a bike in just underwear and a helmet at the Main Street Bridge at 4:45 a.m. on Oct. 1. Male was not located.

Officers responded to the report of a disturbance at a school bus stop at 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 1 in the area of South College and West Grant streets. All involved parties were gone upon officer arrival. No violations were observed.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: There was a criminal damage complaint at 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 1 on the 200 block of South Wayne Street.

There was a criminal damage complaint at 10 a.m. on Oct. 1 on the 400 block of West Ash Street.

ANIMAL PROBLEM: There was a report of pit bull in its own yard biting a stray cat at 8 a.m. on Oct. 1 on the 1600 block of Broadway Drive. The owner was not able to separate her dog from the cat. Animal control used a catch pole to hold the dog while they retrieved the cat.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a non-injury traffic accident at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 1 on the 300 block of Blaine Avenue. A female subject was arrested for OVI. Lab results are pending.

Officer responded to the report of a two-vehicle accident at 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 1 in the area of Park Avenue and North Downing Street. Upon arrival, the damage to the vehicles was minor, and parties requested to fill out a traffic report waiver.

There was a report of a two-vehicle accident at 9:15 p.m. on Oct. 1 on the 100 block of South College Street. A driver was cited.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: There was a report of two neighbors arguing with each other over a male at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Oct. 1 on the 300 block of Young Street. Both females were charged with disorderly conduct. Benita M. Bruner, 39, of Piqua, and Heather D. Warner, 34, of Piqua, were cited with minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

MENACING: Complainant advised of an incident on the bus involving another juvenile at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 on the 1700 block of Williams Place. There were allegations of a juvenile threatening another juvenile over social media.