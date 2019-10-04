Second Story Secrets returns Nov. 2

TROY — Second Story Secrets, a walking tour that reveals “what’s upstairs in downtown,” is back for its fifth year. The event will be held from 3-7 p.m. Sat., Nov. 2, beginning at Lunch at 4 W. Main St.

The tour includes a rare chance to step inside buildings and their second floors around Troy’s historic downtown—spaces that are otherwise closed to the public. This is an open house style tour where participants can make their way in any order they wish.

“We are excited to present interesting new locations this year,” said Martha Harris, chairman of the Second Story Secrets Committee. “We’ve also brought back the ‘secret location,’ which isn’t revealed until the night of the event. The secret location is something extra special. It adds mystery and fun to the event.”

Participants will receive a tour brochure when they check in at the Lunch location. Volunteers are on hand at each site to give information about the building.

“The 2019 tour will give everyone the chance to see the newly constructed Waterfront Townhomes along the riverfront, which is a rare and wonderful opportunity,” Harris said. “We currently have a total of eight locations for this year’s tour, and the committee is working to add two more. The buildings are varied in architecture, historic interest and location, so we’re excited for people to get to see these sites.”

Confirmed locations, along with the Waterfront Townhomes and the secret location, include the Troy Daily News building, Wasserman building, Dye building, East Gate building, Partners in Hope, Coleman-Allen-Saidleman building, Reading For Change, and an upstairs apartment at 11 S. Market St.

Tickets are $30 per person if purchased in advance or $50 for two until Oct. 28. Tickets can be purchased online at www.troycommunityworks.org or downtown at the Mayflower Arts Center, 9 W. Main St.; The Troy Chamber of Commerce, 405 Public Square; and Lunch, W. Main St. Tickets will be $35 at the door the day of the event. There are a limited number of tickets.

Ticket holders will receive an extra benefit in the form of a discount to Poppin Off, Moeller Brew Barn, Michelle’s Macarons and Revival Haus on the back of each ticket.

Proceeds from Second Story Secrets will benefit Troy Community Works Day, a neighborhood makeover event next June. During the work day, volunteers and local businesses will join TCW to spruce up a city block in need of a makeover in downtown Troy.

Sponsors include Level MB, The Troy Foundation, APAC-Arbogast Performing Arts Center, Upper Valley Hearing and Balance and Ameriprise Financial.

For more information, or to become an event sponsor, call Martha Harris at (937) 572-7944, visit www.troycommunityworks.org, or find us on Facebook by searching Second Story Secrets.