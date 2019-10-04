Golfers tee off to help PIH

TROY — The Arbogast family recently hosted its Fourth annual Charity Golf Tournament at the Troy Country Club. Proceeds of more than $29,000 included a gift of $10,000 from the Arbogast Buick GMC Dealership to benefit Partners in Hope and the more than 1,500 families served by the organization each year.

“We are very thankful for the work that was done by Kim, Blake and their staff to make it all possible” said Partners In Hope Director Carol Jackson.

“The generosity of the sponsors is overwhelming,” said Jackson, adding that the funds raised at this event make a huge difference to programs like the Crisis Relief and Christmas programs.

Partners In Hope is a non-profit organization that opened its doors to serve the community in 1990. Throughout hits 29 year history, PIH has offered programs of relief, education, and development to more than 2,700 individuals and families in need.