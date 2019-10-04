Area briefs

Cemetery clean-up continues

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP — Fall cemetery clean-up will run through Oct. 14. Please remove all decorations that you wish to save by Oct. 14 in all cemeteries maintained by Newberry Township. The cemetery staff will begin removing old arrangements Tuesday, Oct. 15. New fall arrangements in vases attached to monuments or fall saddles will not be removed. Other new arrangements may be placed Nov. 1. Cemeteries included are:

Highland — High Street, Covington

Greenville Creek — Buckneck Road, Bradford

Friedens — Corner of Versailles and Bradford-Bloomer Road, Bradford

All artificial arrangements must be in a vase, hanging device, or on a monument saddle. Please put the deceased’s name and a contact person on the bottom of a saddle (in a permanent manner) so identification can be made if it is blown off the monument.

Farkle mania coming to YWCA

PIQUA — Come and join the fun in learning how to play “Farkle”, a dice game that can be played with any number of people. Farkle Mania, instructed by Jenny Stewart, will be taught on Friday, October 11, from noon to 1 p.m. followed by group play from 1-3 p.m.

“We have so much fun playing this game and love that you can play with both small and large groups,” Stewart said. “Lots of laughter and camaraderie is included.”

Plan to join in on this class by stopping at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St., Piqua, or by calling 773-6626 for more information or to register for the class. Class fee is $5 and membership is not required. The YWCA is handicapped accessible.

Swimming classes offered

PIQUA — With school back in full swing sometimes families get involved in so many activities that they forget swim lessons are still going on at the YMCA.

“Swim lessons are going on all year round at both Miami County Y branches,” said Leia Lander, aquatics director at the Robinson branch. “Kids enjoy the pool and aquatic activities regardless of what time of year it is. To be safe around pools, teaching kids swimming is a great way to help them be safe, and create a fun healthy environment, no matter where they go to enjoy the water.”

The Piqua branch has Friday morning preschool levels one and two classes going on.

“The preschool levels one and two levels are the first classes that the kids are in the water without their parents so this is a new experience for them,” said Donn Shade, aquatics director at the Piqua Branch. “Not only are they learning swimming skills but they are developing self confidence in their own abilities, and hopefully this will help them to grow more confident as a person.”

The Pre Level 1 and 2 classes will be at 9 a.m. and the Preschool level 3 at 9:45 a.m.

Registration for Fall II classes opens on October 21st for Y members and Oct. 24 for non-Y members. The session runs Oct. 28 to Dec. 15.

ACT Test prep class planned

TIPP CITY — In the ACT Test prep class, a six-hour seminar, offered by Tipp Monroe Community Services, students will learn to maximize their scores by covering test format and structure, what content appears on the test, ACT-specific testing strategies, and time management strategies.

This ACT test-taking curriculum is currently used in more than 30 high schools throughout Ohio and is proven to increase student scores. Tuition includes the book ACT Strategy Smart and subsequent online access to sample questions, answers, assessment, and content-area flash cards. The instructor is Dave Dobos, MIT alumnus.

The class will be held at the Tipp Middle School located at 555 N. Hyatt, Tipp City. The cost for the class is $79 for residents and $89 for non-residents. The class will be held from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 16-17. Another class will be held Dec. 3-4.

To register and pay, visit tmcomservices.org.

Parade needs participants

BRADFORD — The 91st Bradford Pumpkin Show organizers invite veterans to be the special guests at the annual Bradford Pumpkin Show Extravaganza Parade at 4 p.m. Oct. 12. All former and present military personnel are invited.

Parade organizers also are seeking fire trucks from area villages, antique cars, floats, drill teams and more to highlight the parade. There is no fee to participate.

Contact Debbie Richard at 448-2845 or email her at drichard2@woh.rr.com to register as a veteran or other participant or for more information.