Kettering Cancer Care to open at Troy Hospital

TROY — Kettering Health Network’s Troy Hospital held a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate the opening of its Kettering Cancer Care center.

Located on the Troy Hospital’s campus, at 600 W. Main St., the new center is scheduled to open Tuesday, Oct. 8. It will include 10 private and semi-private infusion bays to accommodate chemotherapy treatments, along with nine clinical exam rooms.

“The need for expanded cancer services was identified in Troy and the surrounding communities when we began to build this hospital,” said Troy Hospital President Eric Lunde.

“A project of this size and magnitude would not be possible without the help from a lot of different people,” he continued. “Through partnerships with design and construction firms, we’ve been able to create an amazing space for patients to come and receive the cancer care services that Kettering has become known for.”

Kettering Medical Center President Wally Sackett spoke during Thursday’s ceremony, also noting the need for cancer services within the Troy area.

“(Dr. Joseph Lavelle) and I started thinking about this back in 2009 when he first came to Kettering and he had said, ‘We’re getting many patients coming from the north,’ and that’s difficult when you’re going through cancer care,” Sackett said. “It’s difficult to travel, and people were reaching down from this area to Kettering, and Joe’s dream was, ‘How can I get closer (to them)?’”

Lavelle, a 1986 graduate of Troy High School, will serve as medical oncologist for the new cancer center.

“This is a journey that started back in 2000 in training at OSU. I always thought I would come home and practice cancer care here in Miami County,” Lavelle said. “In 2009 and 2010, we knew there was a need here, but it doesn’t happen overnight. It takes a long time to pull together, so today is a very special day for me.”

Lavelle spoke briefly about what the new center will offer in terms of cancer care, including “targeted therapy,” traditional chemotherapies, and “cutting-edge radiation oncology services.”

“Cancer medicine has changed dramatically from the time that I started. Advancements today with molecular profiling has individualized treatments for patients so that we can take a treatment for three different patients, who may appear on paper to have the same thing, and specialize their treatment just to that patient,” he said. “We have everything from a comprehensive standpoint that you could imagine, so it’s very exciting to be here.”

Additional speakers at Thursday’s event included Kettering Health CEO Fred Manchur, Clinical Director of Oncology Services for KHN Tricia Tobe, Troy Mayor Mike Beamish, and Kettering Health Network VP of Missions & Ministry Peter Bath.

Also in attendance for the dedication ceremony was Sens. Peggy Lehner and Steve Huffman, Mayor-Elect Robin Oda, Troy City Council member Bobby Phillips, City of Troy Director of Public Safety and Service Patrick Titterington, City Council President Marty Baker, and Piqua City Manager Gary Huff.

Participating in Thursday’s ribbon cutting is, from left to right, Kettering Medical Center President Wally Sackett, Sen. Peggy Lehner, Clinical Director of Oncology Services for KHN Tricia Tobe, Dr. Jonathan Moayyad, Medical Oncologist Joseph Lavelle, Troy Hospital President Eric Lunde, Mayor of Troy Mike Beamish, Sen. Steve Huffman, and Kettering Health CEO Fred Manchur. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/10/web1_kc.jpg Participating in Thursday’s ribbon cutting is, from left to right, Kettering Medical Center President Wally Sackett, Sen. Peggy Lehner, Clinical Director of Oncology Services for KHN Tricia Tobe, Dr. Jonathan Moayyad, Medical Oncologist Joseph Lavelle, Troy Hospital President Eric Lunde, Mayor of Troy Mike Beamish, Sen. Steve Huffman, and Kettering Health CEO Fred Manchur.

By Aimee Hancock Miami Valley Today

By Aimee Hancock Miami Valley Today

